CONWAY — North Conway magazine, a visitors' publication published by The Conway Daily Sun, won first place in the General Excellence category in a nationwide contest for free publications.
“We're proud of it, so it’s gratifying to see it win a prestigious award like that,” said Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue.
North Conway magazine is published spring, fall and winter, and Tom Eastman and Terry Leavitt are the co-editors.
“Tom contributes a lot of content, but it is Terry who really brings it together with editing and design. Both deserve a lot of credit,” said Guerringue.
Freelance designer Lee Guerringue created the cover.
Mark Guerringue said Sun publications compete in two contests. One, the New Hampshire Press Association, is a statewide organization in which the Sun competes against the other daily newspapers. The other is the Association of Community Publishers, a national organizations that mostly serves free weekly newspapers and glossy magazines.
Unlike the New Hampshire contest, the national contest also judges advertising design, and the Sun won awards in those categories, too: a third place in the "Best Digital or Web Innovation" category and second place awards for “Best Single Ad,” small-sized; “Best Single Ad,” medium-sized; ”Food & Drink”; and “Best Use of Art/Photography” in an ad.
The Sun’s advertising team is comprised of Graphics Manager Darcy Farrar, Graphic Artist Patty Tilton and IT Manager Rob Struble.
“They do excellent work day in and day out,” said Guerringue. “They are not in the public eye like our reporters and editors, so aren't as high-profile, but we depend on them just as much in producing our publications.”
The Sun also won individual editorial awards:
• William Marvel: first place, “Best Original Writing — Column.”
• Lloyd Jones: second place, “Best Original Editorial Photography.”
• Mark Guerringue, third place, “Best Original Writing — Opinion.”
