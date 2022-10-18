CONWAY — Nominations for the 2022 John Bruni Award for Distinguished Young Leadership are now being accepted by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council.
The award is to be presented at the annual meeting of the council, to be held at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort Nov. 21.
This award recognizes an active member of the business community, 45 years or younger, who over a period of years has exhibited the following characteristics: an unwavering commitment to the valley and a deep desire to make it a better place for businesses, families and individuals; a person of unquestionably strong personal character who has earned the unqualified respect of his/her peers as an effective leader among profit or non-profit organizations; has proven to be a strong and consistent mentor, leading others to higher achievement and greater success; has demonstrated the capacity to solve complex challenges with courage, creativity, humor and enthusiasm; is generous of spirit giving freely of time and energy in support of multiple causes and organizations; and is recognized as much for their humility as their personal achievement.
To submit a nomination, write Jac Cuddy, executive director Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, 53 Technology Lane, Conway 03818 or by email to: jac@mwvec.com.
