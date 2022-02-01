Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei (left) and Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott (right) stand with Fryeburg House of Pizza owner Leo Katsigiannis and his daughter Dimitra Katsigiannis after loading 50 donated pizzas into their car to deliver to local first responders on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Clinical Manager of the Erika Roy (left) chats with Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott during their delivery of pizza donated by Fryeburg House of Pizza to the hospital Tuesday.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece (center) accepts pizzas donated by the Fryeburg House of Pizza from Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott who were delivering the pizzaa to first responders on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mattei (left) and Kelley-Scott (center) drop off pizza donated by Fryeburg House of Pizza to Sergeant Dominic Torch for the Conway Police Department. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
For a third year, Fryeburg House of Pizza gifts pies to first responders
FRYEBURG, Maine — The owner of Fryeburg House of Pizza on Tuesday donated 50 pizzas to the Conway Police Department, which distributed them to first responders around the Mount Washington Valley and to Memorial Hospital.
Restaurant owner Leo Katsigiannis has been presenting the pies, and sometimes subs, for the past three years to people working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He modestly called it “not a big deal” and said he wants to support the community. “They support me,” he said.
“They work hard, and what they go through … they deserve a little surprise,” he said.
In addition to sending pizzas to Memorial, Kastigiannis sent 50 pies to Bridgton Hospital last week.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott picked up the pizzas from the Fryeburg restaurant Tuesday morning. Katsigiannis and his daughter Dimitra Katsigiannis helped load up the car.
Mattei and Kelly-Scott then dispatched another officer with a load of pies to Conway Fire Department, then delivered the pizzas themselves to the Conway police station, Action Ambulance, North Conway Fire and Memorial Hospital.
North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said the free pies were gladly received by grateful firefighters.
“It was very thoughtful of Leo and Fryeburg House of Pizza to think of first responders and the work we do. We can’t think them enough for the support they show,” Preece said.
The bulk of the pizzas, however, were delivered to the hospital, where Erika Roy RN, clinical manager, at Memorial's emergency department, said, “Everyone was very excited. We were able to share pizzas with most of the departments at Memorial. This delivery was a thoughtful gesture that made our day.”
Mattei said: "I want to thank Leo and the entire staff of the Fryeburg House of Pizza for their continued generosity and support of first responders. It's this type of generosity that makes our community stand out."
Sun photographer Rachel Sharples contributed to this article.
