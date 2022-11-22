JACKSON — The historic Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in the White Mountains of New Hampshire has announced the addition of General Manager Joel Bourassa and Executive Chef Stan Shafer. After an extensive search, long-time local and industry veteran Bourassa is joining the executive team following the well-deserved retirement of Craig Boyer, who managed the property for more than five years.
“Craig has enjoyed a stellar career in hospitality, including his time at Eagle Mountain House, for which we are very appreciative,” said Joe Collier, President and Founder of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “True to form, Craig has agreed to assist Joel to ensure a smooth transition in management. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”
An accomplished hospitality executive, Bourassa brings more than 20 years of experience in management, marketing and sales to his new position as general manager. Prior to joining Eagle Mountain House, Bourassa was Chief Operating Officer with The Berry Companies, where he was responsible for two popular resorts in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. During his time there, Bourassa helped the company attain its best year in more than four decades, despite the pandemic. A native of nearby Lincoln, New Hampshire, his career also includes time as Regional Director of Resorts for Vacation Resorts International; General Manager of InnSeason Resorts; and International Director of the Ski New Hampshire Association. Joel is also a member of the Board of Directors for Union Bank, a publicly traded community bank system in New Hampshire and Vermont.
“Being a local, Joel has great relationships in the community and truly understands the Jackson lifestyle. We couldn’t be happier to have him leading the team,” said Collier.
Joining Bourassa to oversee the resort’s culinary program, Stan Shafer brings more than 20 years of culinary experience to Eagle Mountain House, where he previously worked for nearly a decade (2001-09). He most recently tapped into restaurant management as bar manager at 99 Restaurant in North Conway, New Hampshire, before making his way back into the kitchen. Before that, he was a chef at local Conway eateries Red Jacket and Deacon Street. Chef Shafer will utilize his wealth of knowledge, creativity and enthusiasm to oversee all culinary direction and kitchen management, while crafting exciting new recipes and menu items for the resort and Eagle Landing Tavern.
Chef Shafer will also work directly with banquet staff to create custom menus for special events at Eagle Mountain House, which offers more than 5,000 square feet of unique, flexible space, including the newly renovated Carriage House. With natural light, large private deck and other amenities, the Carriage House is an ideal setting for memorable weddings, anniversary celebrations, corporate conventions, elegant dinners and more.
“At Mainsail, we love when a valued employee returns, especially someone as talented as Chef Stan,” added Collier. “With Joel’s impressive hospitality background and experience in property renovations, and Stan’s familiarity with the resort, they’re ideal additions to our team.”
Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club is a timeless retreat and one of the few remaining Grand Hotels in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. For more information on Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club, visit EagleMT.com.
Surrounded by the nearly 800,000-acre White Mountain National Forest, the Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club is a haven for visitors seeking the outdoor bliss of mountain life. The historic 1897 resort is located near the attractions, shops and restaurants of Jackson, New Hampshire, and features relaxing accommodations with garden, mountain or river views.
The signature and award-winning Eagle Landing Tavern brings a local twist to classic comfort foods, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. A Historic Hotel of America, the 19th-century hotel embraces New England’s four seasons with year-round activities. In addition to its own 9-hole course, the lodge is convenient to the area’s best outdoor adventures from hiking and kayaking, to fishing, zipline tours and the best cross-country skiing in the eastern US. From the historic details in the hotel to the cascading Wildcat River falls, Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club is also prized as one of the most picturesque wedding venues in the White Mountains. EagleMT.com
Mainsail Lodging & Development is an award-winning, Tampa, Florida-based company specializing in hotel, furnished housing, and resort property management and development, marketing and sales. An established company with a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, Mainsail prides itself in finding unique lodging opportunities with a purpose and applying its passion and expertise to each project. Founded by President Joe Collier with a combination of daring vision and dogged determination, Mainsail has built an impressive portfolio of top-branded properties throughout the southeastern United States and Caribbean. Each Mainsail property inspires guests with a distinct character and meticulously crafted, sophisticated style, from a private island resort, and urban culinary showplaces, to waterfront marvels, boutique southern hotels, and a historic jazz era icon. Stay Sojo, Mainsail’s newest brand, provides short-term furnished living options across the country, while Mainsail Vacation Rentals manages a collection of private vacation homes in Florida and the Caribbean. To ensure long-term success and profitability, Mainsail relies on the dedication of its high-performing leadership team, a growing group of enterprising investors, and a commitment to giving back, every step of the way.
Heaton Companies has a 50-year history in Florida and beyond. The company developed and owns the Vero Beach Hotel and Spa in Florida, along with the two restaurants there — Cobalt and Heaton’s Reef.
Additional Heaton Companies’ hotel holdings include the Taconic Hotel in Manchester, Vt., and its restaurant, the Copper Grouse in Manchester, Vt., and Eagle Mountain House in Jackson, New Hampshire and its restaurant, Highfields. Residential holdings in Florida include Ouanalao Residences & Resort in Jensen Beach, Old Oak Lane in Vero Beach, Tarpon Flats on North Hutchison Island, and Maison Residences in Islamorada. Go to HeatonCompanies.com or call (561) 833-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.