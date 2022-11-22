Eagle Mountain House

The Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson. (COURTESY PHOTO)

JACKSON — The historic Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in the White Mountains of New Hampshire has announced the addition of General Manager Joel Bourassa and Executive Chef Stan Shafer. After an extensive search, long-time local and industry veteran Bourassa is joining the executive team following the well-deserved retirement of Craig Boyer, who managed the property for more than five years.

“Craig has enjoyed a stellar career in hospitality, including his time at Eagle Mountain House, for which we are very appreciative,” said Joe Collier, President and Founder of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “True to form, Craig has agreed to assist Joel to ensure a smooth transition in management. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

bourrassa

Joel Bourrassa is the new general manager for the Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson. (COURTESY PHOTO)
shafer

Stan Shafer is the new executive chef at the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson. (COURTESY PHOTO)

