CONWAY — A new restaurant, the Station Bistro, has opened in Conway Village, and held its grand opening Monday.
Owned and operated by local women Angela Acone and Jessica Whitelaw, it is located at the former Sunoco gas station sitting just east of the Majestic Theatre block on Main Street.
Acone and Whitelaw's business previously operated in the nearby Pleasant Street Professional Plaza, doing business as the Valley Smoothies Shop.
The Sunoco site was purchased in August by Whitelaw and husband, Don Whitelaw, owner of D.W. Electrical Contractors of Cobwat.
The Pleasant Street location was shuttered in November to make the move around the block to the new location.
Acone and Whitelaw opened the Valley Smoothies in November 2021 and the business grew. They are pleased to have a Main Street location, with more space for customers and staff.
“It’s really exciting for us to be here and part of all that’s happening in the village, with Mountaintop Music Center right next-door,” said Acone, who originally hails from Maine and has been a local resident since 1996.
“A lot of locals are happy to be able to come here instead of having to go to North Conway, to have another alternative and it gives us a warm feeling to be part of all that’s taking place here,” she said.
Added Whitelaw, a Conway native and 2002 Kennett High graduate and former Conway School Board member: “My husband and I have seen this location sitting vacant for so long, and we have always wanted to see it put to good use.
"We are thrilled to relocate the shop here, and today could not have been any better, with a steady stream of our loyal customers coming in and saying. 'What took you guys so long to open (since closing at the Pleasant Street location in late November)!”
A mostly vegan eatery, the bistro features baked goods, breakfast and lunch items, coffee and smoothies. It also is 100 percent dedicated to gluten and dairy free.
In addition to vegan offerings, they also some non-vegan items such as chicken salad and tuna salad sandwiches as well as boiled eggs. They also have non-meat pizza.
“We want people to know there is an option for everyone. We work very hard to make everything taste really good, using recipes that Jessica and I have worked on over the years,” said Acone, who became vegan 10 years ago.
Whitelaw says the restaurant’s burgers use Impossible Burger plant-based meat. "They are delicious," she said. "People can't tell the difference (between their burger and meat-based burgers)."
Their homemade soups of the week vary, but on opening day they included Tuscan kale and cheddar broccoli. Salads are also a standard.
Their smoothies were the heart of the old business and continue to be so, with customers able to custom-order their own pairings of fruit but also to order from the eatery’s standard offerings such as the Nutty Banana and the Berry Blast.
Add-ons include chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter, hemp fiber and collagen.
They also feature smoothie bowls, offering more substantial treats such as maple granola.
For breakfast, they offer egg sandwiches, pancakes, waffles and such items as the Hangover Bowl (tofu egg, sausage and hash browns) and the Brunch Wrap (spinach, tofu egg, sausage and veggie cheese) and oatmeal cups.
Lunch items pizzas, wraps and sides like French fries.
Baked treats include a variety of cookies (oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip), energy bars and whoopie pies.
Don Whitelaw has worked magic, transforming the building into something unrecognizable as a former gas station. The dining space features five tables and two wooden wall bars using hand-hewn timber from Home Grown Lumber of Center Conway.
In summer, in the large parking lot, they plan to offer an outdoor cafe. They hope to have their wine and beer license in place by then.
The Whitelaws and daughter Avery (a sophomore at Kennett High) are the principals of the company, DJA Properties, that purchased the site. The staff includes not only Avery but also Conway School Board member Barbara Lyons, Joey Giambrone, Summer Mohla and Alyssa Ludington.
Hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and Fridays; closed Sunday and Monday (the business was open Monday only for the grand opening).
For more information, call (603) 662-0437; follow them on Facebook or go to thestationbistro.com.
