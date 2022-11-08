CONWAY – The scheduled Nov. 21 annual meeting of the MWV Economic Council at the White Mountain Hotel has been canceled, according to MWVEC executive director Jac Cuddy.
Cuddy made the announcement in an email Nov. 8:
“We are sorry to inform you, due to scheduling conflicts at the White Mountain Hotel, the annual meeting scheduled for Nov. 21, 2022, has been canceled. Please stay tuned for further announcements of our John Bruni and (Bob) Morrell award winners. Thank you.”
No further details were given.
Cuddy said Tuesday the meeting may have to be postponed until January. "We're working on it," he said.
The Bruni Award is named in honor of longtime former board member John Bruni of Jackson and is presented to a person 45 or younger who has an “unwavering commitment to the valley and a deep desire to make it a better place for businesses, families and individuals.”
The deadline for nominations for that award was Nov. 1.
The Morrell Award is awarded for civic entrepreneurship and is named after late Story Land co-founder and community business visionary Bob Morrell \of Kearsarge.
The Morrell Committee has made its selection but Cuddy withheld the announcement, pending the rescheduling of the annual meeting.
For more information, call (603) 447-6622 or go to mwvec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.