CONWAY — Come Jan. 1 (possibly sooner if renovations go well), the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce will have a new home.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the local member-supported association, confirmed Monday that the chamber has signed a lease with landlord John McClure of Chaco Inc. to rent the first floor of the salmon-colored building in front of the HandCrafters Barn at 2473 White Mountain Highway in North Conway Village.
Crawford said the lease is for five years with an option to renew for another five years.
The chamber will be vacating its longtime offices a half-mile north at 2617 White Mountain Highway. Now the Marcello Building, it's been home to the chamber under different landlords for “at least 35 years, if not more,” said Crawford, noting those landlords have included Peter Pinkham and John Shaffner.
The building was purchased last winter by local restaurateur Vito Marcello of Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro.
“Vito has been very good to us and he has some very exciting ideas in mind to add to what North Conway Village has to offer,” said Crawford.
She thanked McClure for working with the chamber on the lease and transition.
“The store that used to be there has been closed for maybe two or three years now and John has been trying hard to find a tenant that would have some longevity, so he is very happy to hear from us and he has been very gracious in working out an affordable rent,” she said, adding that McClure is installing new windows as part of the renovations.
She also credited chamber members J-Mac Home improvements of East Conway, Northledge Technologies of Jackson and Don Whitelaw of DW Electric of Conway for their work on the new home for the chamber.
“It’s our policy to use chamber members for work,” Crawford said.
“I love working with the chamber. They are great people,” said Marcello Tuesday. “I have a lot of things in mind but they depend on a lot of different scenarios happening.”
Crawford said the square footage will be less than what the chamber has had at the Marcello Building but said that will work out fine.
“We are moving into a new world of remote work, so that does relieve the work station needs at the space,” said Crawford.
The office will be staffed by one or two full-timers, compared with the current setup of three full-time and one part-time employee, with Lisa Eastman managing the office and the others working remotely.
There will be a work station for when employees who do come into the office from home need a place from which to work.
Crawford said the chamber owns the info booth, staffed weekends by volunteers, adjacent to the Marcello Building on the grounds of the Gibson Center for Senior Services.
“We plan to keep the booth where it is," she said. "We may have the option of someday making our new location the site of the information booth; we will see,” said Crawford.
As is currently the case, the new location also will feature an office for the White Mountain Trails Collective, dedicated to preserving “the legacy of trail stewardship in the White Mountains Region by supporting and enhancing sustainable care of trails.”
As part of its downsizing, the chamber will be looking to part with office furniture and shelving. “We welcome any groups out there to contact us,” said Crawford.
For more information, call the chamber at (603) 356-5701 or go to mtwashingtonvalley.org.
