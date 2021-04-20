CONWAY — More than three decades ago, in 1989, Nancy Clark was instrumental in introducing Marti Mayne to Peter Pinkham, then executive director of the Mt Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, for the chamber’s marketing/public relations job.
Fast forward more than 30 years and Nancy Clark and her team at Drive Brand Studio will once again take a leading role in the chamber’s PR program. As Marti Mayne retires, a new team including Drive Brand Studios and Pressed, LLC — a new marketing and PR company — will emerge to head up the public relations and social media outreach programs for the chamber.
“After 30 years as the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber’s PR firm, Marti Mayne of Maynely Marketing (of Yarmouth, Maine) is retiring. We are sad to say goodbye to such a trusted colleague whom we can credit with putting Mt Washington Valley on the map,” said Chamber Executive Director Janice Crawford.
“Although this feels like a great loss, it also provides an opportunity to carry out our feeling of renewal after the pandemic. Our task now is to develop and execute a comprehensive social media and public relations plan to position the Mount Washington Valley as the Northeast's premier must-see destination with a diverse assortment of experiences for travelers of all ages," Crawford said."Our approach will include local, state, regional, national and international messaging as the pandemic allows, with an emphasis on safety and inclusion.
“The new team will manage content across all mediums to weave the message of pride in our destination, plus a specific expectation of visitor behavior centered around sustainability, respect for our assets and the wonder of being invited to visit. which will be presented in a 'Pledge' with pandemic messaging maintained,” she added.
Mayne started working for the chamber in 1989, covering a broad range of marketing responsibilities, but always with a focus on PR.
Except for a brief stint in the mid-1990s when she worked for Tanger Outlet Centers, Marti has managed various marketing and PR programs for the chamber as both an employee and a consultant.
Even during that Tanger years, she served as a volunteer, helping the chamber with promoting tax-free shopping in the valley.
During her tenure, the valley has garnered national awards and honors ranging from Best Small Town for Adventure to Best Ski Town Worldwide. Stories of the valley have been told by such celebrities as Jay Leno, Katie Couric and Al Roker, and features have appeared in countless national, regional and local publications, TV and radio shows, websites and more.
The new marketing team will curate and fulfill a pitch plan for national and international media, with Drive Brand Studios taking the lead. Pressed LLC, whose principal, Jaimie Crawford, is experienced with managing the chamber's social media, will focus on more regional and local PR, including the signature winter marketing program dedicated to meteorologists. She will also continue to manage the blogging, social media, newsletters and photography/videography for the chamber.
“Marti has had the longest tenure with the chamber of any employee,” said Janice Crawford.
"We’ve worked together for more than 28 years and I will miss my dependable colleague. We are, however, looking forward to a new and dynamic team stepping up to fill Marti’s shoes.”
For more information, go to mtwashingtonValley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.