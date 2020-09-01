CONWAY — This October may look different, but breast cancer hasn’t stopped and neither has the American Cancer Society and its dedicated group of volunteers with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Conway movement.
Join the first ever Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Conway Rolling Pink Rally on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 10-11 a.m.
The route will start and end at The Stonehurst Manor and take a festive valley tour down Route 16 and back via North-South Road. In keeping with safety guidelines and socially distant protocols, the society asks that participants do not get out of their car prior, during or after the rally.
Participants, cancer survivors and the community are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with past or present team banners and all things pink. T-shirts, signs, window paint, balloons, and more are encouraged to show your pink spirit and your commitment to the fight against breast cancer.
We need your help more than ever as the American Cancer Society has been impacted by COVID-19. Our ability to fund cancer research has been reduced in 2020 — our lowest investment this century if current trends continue. We can’t allow progress to be put on hold because of the pandemic.
Funds raised through the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement enables the American Cancer Society to help cancer patients, a population vulnerable to COVID-19, to navigate their cancer journey during a pandemic. The Society offers advice on coping with cancer treatment side effects, answers questions about health insurance and so much more.
Donations fund a round-the-clock toll-free helpline, (800) 227-2345, and live chat at cancer.org; support research into cancer’s causes, cures and treatments; and promote education to reduce the risk of a diagnosis and to detect cancer as early as possible.
Register your team or donate today at makingstrideswalk.org/northconwaynh.
RSVP to the Rolling Pink Rally to northconwaynhstrides@cancer.org. Making Strides North Conway is sponsored by The Penguin Gallery, Echo Management Group, Green Mountain Rifle Barrel Inc. and the Mount Washington Radio Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.