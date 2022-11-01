CONWAY — The Kismet Rock Foundation, a North Conway-based non-profit organization that offers rock climbing to underserved youth throughout New England, recently announced new officer appointments and welcomed three new members to their board of directors.

Marty Markenson of Burlington, Vt. has assumed the role of chairperson and Alyssa Riley of Intervale is now secretary. David Packard of Portland, Maine, Beth Phelps of Cornish, Maine, and Carter Owens of North Conway have recently joined as part of a new strategic initiative to expand and diversify the Kismet Board of Directors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.