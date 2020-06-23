CONWAY — The “First Ever” Jen’s Friends Mini-Golf Scramble held June 12 at Pirates Cove Adventure Golf in North Conway was not only a fun time for all, but the no-frills scramble raised $13,500 for Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation.
It was a huge help to fill the fundraising void that has happened since COVID-19 changed a lot of the organization’s planned activities, organizers said.
But much like the recent Kennett High School graduation, the community has come together to help problem-solve and adjust their plans.
In March, the Jen’s Friends board made the decision to cancel the 12th Annual Jen’s Friends Golf Tournament, the second largest fundraiser for the organization that has historically been able to add $48,000 to help cancer families in the valley.
Tickets for the mini-scramble were on sale June 1-12 and valid for play until June 30.
Pre-purchased tickets that were not picked up on event day are at the Pirates Cove Starter Shack through June 30, organizers say.
Donations can still be made towards the event by going to firstgiving.com/event/jensfriends/12-Days-of-Summer-Mini-Golf-Scramble or jensfriends.org.
