CONWAY — The long-awaited opening of the 80-room, four-story Home2Suites by Hilton North Conway took place Oct. 5.
It completes a cycle that took 14 years from the time of a fire that burned the former Fandangle’s Restaurant at the same site; the sale of the property by former owners Beth and Wally Campbell; plus Conway Planning Board approval, revisions to the original plan, delays in construction and finally completion.
“Yes, it was a long road, but it is finally done,” said Ashok Patel of Jamsan Hotel Management of Lexington, Mass., which developed the site near the junction of Routes 16 and 302 in North Conway.
“After long delays, and the impact of COVID, materials delay, supply chain issues, we are finally done,” said Patel.
Patel said Marc Poyant of Northway Bank "provided amazing support to get this dream realized through a very difficult COVID time,” said Patel.
He also saluted the work of Jamsan Construction Management LLC for overcoming the many challenges, which in addition to the impacts of the pandemic on the construction industry included a labor shortage, lack of subcontractors and shortage of materials created by market conditions.
“Our operations team has come together, and we had an amazing opening on Oct. 5,” said Patel. “It’s a beautiful extended-lodging option for the valley.”
The 2.51-acre property was purchased for $1 million on Dec. 19, 2014.
Patel’s company manages many hotels in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He is also involved with the 136-room, 31-acre Fox Ridge Resort in North Conway and a group seeking to build a 22,808-square foot, three-story, 114-room hotel at the former Junge's Motel site on Route 16 in North Conway.
Patel in October 2018 told the Sun that his company selected the Home2 Suites by Hilton brand because it would serve a niche in the local hotel market.
The project includes not just the 35,000-square-foot hotel but also a 4,185-square-foot restaurant. The hotel and restaurant are side-by-side, with the buildings connected via a breezeway.
Patel said, “We are still seeking a food and beverage operator for the restaurant space; we have several interested parties who are doing their due diligence.”
The lobby of the hotel has a modern feel with blue track lighting and bright furniture. At one end there is a convenience bar with fruit juice dispensers, a refrigerator holding cold drinks, coffeemakers and cold cereal bins.
All guest rooms feature flat-screen televisions. The hotel features 14 one-king bed studio suites and 54 two-queen bed studio suites.
The hotel’s website describes the king bed suites as follows: “Inside of this spacious, modern one-king studio suite, you'll find our innovative working wall which creates flexible spaces for relaxing, cooking and working.
Chill out in the living area that features a sofa bed and swivel-mounted 42-inch HDTV, which can be watched from any angle of the suite. With a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, sink and dishwasher, you can enjoy a meal right in your suite. Induction burner cooktops are also available from the front desk. Rest well on our ultra-comfy microfiber sheets and stay connected with free WiFi.”
Both the one-king bed suites and the two-queen bed suites come equipped with a sofa bed, a kitchen, refrigerator, microwave and free WiFi.
The king studio suites each sleep four and the queen suites each sleep six.
All rooms feature comfortable microfiber bed sheets with 250-thread-count and Senta Suite Dreams *R) bedding.
Guests may enjoy other perks during their stay, such as free hot breakfast and Spin2 Cycle integrated laundry.
In addition to the aforementioned free WiFi, amenities include digital key entry, free breakfast, free parking, non-smoking rooms, a business center, a fitness center, indoor swimming pool and pet-friendly rooms.
The website lists different room rates for credit card point holders, AAA members, seniors, travel agents, AARP members and government rates.
The hotel is located at 1439 White Mountain Highway. For more information, call (603) 417-4445 or (888) 225-9664 or go to hilton.com.
