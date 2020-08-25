FREEDOM — There’s a buzz of activity at the soon-to-reopen, non-profit Freedom Village Store, which has been closed to the public since spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board of directors of the store this week, announced they will be reopening on Thursday, Sept. 3, into the Labor Day weekend and then will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday thereafter.
The store's management consultant, Miranda Sandahl said: “As we all know, these are unprecedented times and the safety of our volunteers and customers is of utmost importance.
"We will be preparing the interior of the Freedom Village Store with that in mind. First and foremost, masks will be required and social distancing expected. We will be open stocked with quality, local artisan goods for you to cherish for many years to come,” said Sandahl.
She not only oversees the non-profit store but also its store-to-door delivery system, which was put in place in March. It enlists the support of local volunteers to deliver foodstuffs and other local necessities to homebound residents, a program was featured on WMUR TV-9’s “Chronicles” program.
Board member and volunteer driver Gene Corbett said store-to-door delivery will continue as a separate program based out of a barn next-door to the 19th-century village landmark building.
“It would be too much to have it intermingled in the store so we will be working out of the barn,” said Corbett, a retired chemical company CEO and 20-year Freedom resident.
Sandahl touted the store's inventory, saying, "We have very carefully selected an array of local artisan goods for the store, from really nice jewelry to toys and even adult mixers such as raspberry cordial spirit sippers, which are so important I think during the pandemic!"
Food items include eggs, milk, cheese, pies and meats from local vendors.
"We will offer what we carried before, along with a little more," said Sandahl.
She and Corbett on behalf of the board thanked the Freedom Village Store's community of supporters over the past five months.
“To our many Store-To-Door customers who have been with us through the COVID-19 pandemic, we thank you for allowing us to serve you and continuing to do so as we move forward," she said in a prepared statement.
"Nothing will change for you — please continue to place your orders as you have been. We will continue to deliver fresh, local delicious foods right to your door. Fresh bread, local produce, eggs, milk and more will still be available through Store-To-Door."
The store-to-door program has been expanded into Effingham and Parsonsfield, Maine. They have also expanded the demographic of the delivery program to include people of all ages.
The store has closed only three times since first opening in 1852, and is currently the only store selling food in the village. The non-profit was created by a group of residents in 2009 after the village landmark had been closed for nearly a decade.
Such village stores were the center of daily life throughout New England villages. The goal in 2009 was to bring that back to Freedom, using a non-profit model as Eaton and Sandwich have also done.
The founding Freedom group was headed by the late Jennifer Molin along with Patrick Miele, Dick and Ellen Many, Nathan Ainsworth, Chris Gill, Ann Cunningham, Janet Meyers and Maynard Thomson.
The owners of the building, Pam and Barry Keith, helped to make the dream possible by providing agreeable rental terms.
The iconic building, located at 11 Elm St. just off Route 153 south of Eaton, dates back to 1806.
To place orders, call (603) 539-3077; email fvs@freedomvillagestore.org; or go to freedomvillagestore.org and click on the store-to-door delivery link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.