CONWAY — The former Rite Aid Pharmacy in North Conway will soon become an O’Reilly Auto Parts Store, according to Conway Building Inspector David Pandora.
The building is located at 1623 White Mountain Highway in Airport Square, also home to Bootleggers shoe store.
“It will be a little over 6,000 square feet of the building, which is a little over 10,000 square feet,” Pandora said last week. “We issued a building permit three or four weeks ago to demo the old stuff and to rebuild so they are renovating it. There will be no structure permits; only cosmetic changes, putting up siding inside the gable ends.”
A call for comment to O’Reilly’s corporate offices in Springfield, Mo., was not returned.
The property is owned by Grp Wmh LLC of East Greenwich, R.I., and was formerly owned by Airport Square Ltd., according to town tax records.
Contractors are currently on site, working on the interior.
According to its website, O’Reilly Auto Parts began as a single store in 1957 and now has 5,562 stores in 47 states and 21 stores in Mexico. Its website shows 30 stores in New Hampshire, including in Gorham, Laconia, Littleton, Ossipee and Plymouth.
