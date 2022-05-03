BRETTON WOODS — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its first ever expo focusing on ethically and sustainably promoting outdoor recreation in the Mount Washington Valley.
The all-day Outdoor Industry Business Expo took place April 19 at the AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods.
Coming out of the pandemic shutdown of 2020, the White Mountain National Forest was hit heavily by an influx of visitors, and businesses were (and still are) dealing with workforce shortages. The devastating effects this had on the community, both from a financial standpoint and an environmental one created a call to action. The Outdoor Industry Business Expo was one way of doing that.
The expo created focal points around three separate panel discussions. The first one was presented by the chamber's partner in digital media advertising, LocalIQ, and focused on travel trends and statistics pertaining to how information is shared online.
Discussed was the importance of messaging about responsible recreation and sustainable tourism.
The second panel focused on bridging the gap between hospitality staff and the local outdoor industry, where Ski NH Executive Director Jessyca Keeler; Tyler Ray, Granite Outdoor Alliance director; Amanda Peterson, Appalachian Mountain Club trail program operation manager; and Sara Thompson, Gorham Bike & Ski store manager all presented.
The third panel focused on outdoor legislation, advocacy and business resources and included Scott Crowder, director of the New Hampshire Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development; David Poole, legislative liaison with NH Guides Association; Rita Toth of the Small Business Association; and Randy Ouellette, owner of Swift River Ghillie and a NH Registered Guide.
A morning workshop on producing successful video marketing campaigns and where to place them was hosted by JH Communications, and the staff at AMC Highland Center led a group hike and shared insight on terrain and basic survival skills.
April’s After Hours was held at the end of the day in Thayer Hall, right on the Highland Center’s campus, where exhibitors could set up and network with the local community.
Replacing what used to be the Annual Business to Business Expo, the chamber’s signature spring event, the Outdoor Industry Expo is a new shift in networking and advocacy for the entity.
Assistant Executive Director, and event organizer, Michelle Cruz shared that her biggest goal was building connections.
“A big part of why the chamber hosts these events is to ensure people are networking and being offered the opportunity to learn from one another. I’m so happy that this event could also act as a conduit to introducing resources like Scott Crowder to the general public," she said.
"Being able to embed him more in the community of the northern part of the state and share that he is a resource for all of our outdoor based businesses is crucial," Cruz added.
Cruz was loved being at the AMC Highland Center. “One amazing thing that the Highland Center offers is housing for its seasonal workers," she noted, adding, "I can’t stress enough how hardworking and accommodating the staff was at the Highland Center — even when they were working with a limited crew.”
The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce thanks premier sponsor Chalmers Insurance Group; workshop sponsors, LocalIQ, TD Bank and Outfront Media; supporting sponsors Northway Bank, Eversource, Mt. Washington Valley Radio Group, Memorial Hospital, New Hampshire SBDC and NH Business Review; and the After Hours sponsor, Appalachian Mountain Club.
The Outdoor Industry Business Expo had huge success in its first year as a new signature event offered by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce. Another event to look out for is the White Mountain Outdoor Health and Wellness Fest coming up on June 11.
For more information, go to mwvcc.org or call Michelle Cruz at (603) 356-5701, Ext. 302.
