PLYMOUTH — Members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, Inc. interested in being considered for nomination to the Board of Directors should submit their material to the Nominating Committee by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. More information is available on NHEC’s website at nhec.com.
“The Co-op seeks qualified members with diverse personal, professional and geographical backgrounds,” says Steve Camerino, President/CEO at the Co-op.
“NHEC is a member-owned, non-profit organization, and serving on the board of directors is one of the ways members can have a direct impact on how this democratically controlled organization is run. It is an important and rewarding job.”
Board members are elected to three-year terms. Four of the 11 seats are up for election this year. Election ballots will be sent to all members in May. Those elected will be seated at the Annual Meeting of Members, June 16.
The Nominating Committee meets numerous times to review the applications and interview candidates for the Board of Directors. This year’s meetings and interviews will be conducted remotely via Zoom. After completing the process, the Committee nominates a slate of candidates to be included on the ballot. The candidates selected will be identified on the ballot as having been nominated by the Nominating Committee.
If you or someone you know are interested in applying, contact Sharon Yeaton at (603) 536-8801 or yeatons@nhec.com for a candidate packet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.