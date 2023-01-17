CONWAY — At the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council's annual business meeting at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in North Conway last Tuesday, Emily Smith Mossman of North Country Cares was awarded the 2022 John Bruni Award for Young Community Leadership and Kirsten Neves and Nick Stanciu of Tuckerman Brewing Co. received the 2022 Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship.

In addition, longtime board member George Epstein was named volunteer of the year and saluted for moderating the congressional and U.S. Senate debates hosted by the council in 2022 and over the years.

