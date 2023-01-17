CONWAY — At the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council's annual business meeting at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in North Conway last Tuesday, Emily Smith Mossman of North Country Cares was awarded the 2022 John Bruni Award for Young Community Leadership and Kirsten Neves and Nick Stanciu of Tuckerman Brewing Co. received the 2022 Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship.
In addition, longtime board member George Epstein was named volunteer of the year and saluted for moderating the congressional and U.S. Senate debates hosted by the council in 2022 and over the years.
Executive Director Jac Cuddy noted that the debates over the years have served to put the “council on the political map.”
“He has been there … I can’t thank him enough,” said Cuddy.
Founder of The Echo Group software company, which he recently sold, and a past recipient of the Morrell Award, Epstein said he was grateful to the council for all of the work it puts into coordinating the debates. He also said he enjoys moderating them as he learns a lot and gets to meet new people. He encouraged others to get involved with similar council events.
Finally, he thanked his wife, Audrey, for her support.
Dan Ouellette, who couldn't attend, was named council member of the year.
Ouellette recently stepped down as treasurer for the past 10 years but continues to serve on the board and was elected Tuesday to serve as an at-large member of the executive committee. He will be replaced as treasurer by Sue Perry, Cuddy said.
Originally set for November, a scheduling conflict pushed the meeting back to Jan. 10. Sponsors of the evening were HEB Engineers; Leone, McDonald and Robert accounting firm; Union Bank; TD Bank; and Andrew Orsini/Merrill Lynch.
Orsini, chair of the board, emceed the evening’s proceedings with Cuddy.
Due to the pandemic, the annual meeting had not been held live since 2019. As a result, Cuddy invited winners of the Bruni and Morrell awards for 2020 and 2021 as well.
Finally receiving their awards in person were 2020 Bruni winner Stacy Blair Colbath of Conway, who is managing partner of the Flatbread Co.; and 2021 recipient Ailie Byers of Conway, vice chair of the Conway Planning Board.
This year's Bruni Award-winner, Smith-Mossman, was recognized for efforts with her family and fellow North Country Cares board members in creating the annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaways and the free #therevolvingcloset pre-teen and teen clothing boutique located above the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway.
Present to congratulate the recipients was John Bruni, saying, “It’s one thing to have an award named after you, but it’s really something to stand here, with these three award recipients.”
Each woman received $1,000 in addition to a gift.
Presenting the Bob Morrell awards were Chuck Henderson, special projects representative for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and myself.
Awarded annually since 1998, the award recognizes the qualities and values exemplified by Morrell (1920-98), co-founder of Story Land as well as a founding member of MWV Habitat for Humanity and the former White Mountain Bank.
Neves and Stanciu founded their brewery in 1998, and noted that the council backed them with arranging financing from Northway Bank. Opening first in a garage on Main Street in Conway, they later moved to Hobbs Street and then to their present facility, located adjacent to their former location in a warehouse, which they purchased from Sut and Margaret Marshall.
When they started, Stanciu said there were 11 microbreweries in the state; now there are approximately 91.
Henderson noted that Tuckerman Brewing has become a central part of the community, hosting visits and talks by political office holders and candidates as well as informational talks on such issues as climate change.
I mentioned that during the first months of the pandemic, Tuckerman kept the valley’s local music scene alive by creating an outdoor venue for music that enabled musicians and music enthusiasts alike to gather in a safe setting outdoors.
The brewery is now nearing completion of an expansion project that has added greater indoor seating, restrooms, increased parking and a new entrance.
It is celebrating that expansion and the 25th anniversary of their first batch of beer with a concert by the Mallett Brothers Sunday, Jan. 15, from 5 -9 p.m.
Neves let Stanciu do the talking in accepting the award, with Stanciu thanking the community and the council for their support. “We humbly accept this award on behalf of our employees. It really is a team effort. Thank you,” said Stanciu.
Past Morrell award recipients who were also honored Tuesday were 2020 winner Howie Wemyss of Shelburne, former general manager of the Mt. Washington Auto Road/Great Glen Trails and for his work to bring the construction of the energy-efficient 68-room Glen House Hotel to fruition in 2018; and 2021 recipients the Saunders family of White Mountain Oil and Propane, who recently celebrated their 80th anniversary in business.
Accepting the 2021 award was Kirk Saunders, president of the company, and son of former company president and still active board member Glenn and Sonnie Saunders and grandson of company founders the late Ethel and Ben Saunders. Kirk’s brother Mark Saunders, who serves as vice president, was not present.
Kirk said his grandparents were close friends of the late Bob and Ruth Morrell. “We understand the community connection and the role of local businesses to give back to the community,” he said in accepting the 2021 award.
Wemyss said he was honored to receive the Morrell Award, recalling he had attended White Mountains Attractions meetings with Bob and son Stoney and that he always appreciated what the Morrells did for the community.
During the business portion of the meeting, the following were nominated to the economic council's board of directors for a term of three years, expiring at the 2025 annual meeting: Andy Orsini, Mark Berr and Allen Gould. Officers nominated for a term of one year were chairperson Orsini, chairperson elect Vince Osgood, vice chairperson Ted Kramer, treasurer Sue Perry, secretary Pat Jones and member at large Dan Ouellette.
For more information, go to mwvec.com or call (603) 447-6622.
