The Kennett High DECA team won 11 medals at the NH State DECA Conference in Manchester Feb. 9-10. Team members are (back row, from left) Evan Koroski, Lance Lynn, Ben Dougherty, Peter Rogers, Brady Hooper and Adviser Greg Allain; (middle row, from left) Piper Lopashanski, Cami Newton, Avery Whitelaw, Georgia Coleman, Joce Anzaldi and Kaia Chakravadhanula; (front row, from left) Marissa Caputo, Kayla Erwin, Allie Hussey, Lilla Synnott and Kendall Krieger. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Kennett High DECA team medal winners were (from left) Kaia Chakravadhanula, Peter Rogers, Ben Dougherty, Joce Anzaldi, Brady Hooper, Kendall Krieger and Lilla Synnott. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Eagles brought home 11 medals from the state DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) conference in Manchester and three members of the hometown flock qualified to go to national confedrence in Orlando, Fla., in April.
“This was a great experience for the kids, and it shows that we’re taking the right steps to make sure they are successful after they leave Kennett,” said Greg Allain, marketing teacher and DECA adviser. “It was a job well-done by all of our students.”
DECA’s stated mission is to "prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe."
Allain accompanied 16 students — Joce Anzaldi, Marissa Caputo, Kaia Chakravadhanula, Georgia Coleman, Ben Dougherty, Kayla Erwin, Brady Hooper, Allie Hussey, Evan Koroski, Kendall Krieger, Piper Lopashanski, Nate Lynn, Cami Newton, Peter Rogers, Lilla Synnott and Avery Whitelaw — to the state conference.
"We're thrilled with the results," said Virginia Schrader, director of MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett. “Greg and the students did an outstanding job.”
Students had been preparing for weeks for the conference.
“From written tests to case problem solving to business plans and ad campaigns, there are over 40 categories of events (including marketing, advertising, entrepreneurship, accounting, travel, hospitality, sports marketing, business management and market research), for students to enter,” Allan said.
Joce Anzaldi, a senior who is the Kennett club president, won two medals and qualified for nationals for a second year in a row. She finished second on the written test to earn a silver medal and won a gold medal by finishing first in both of her role plays, making her tops overall in the entrepreneurship category.
Hooper, also a senior, won two silver medals and qualified for nationals as well. He was second on the written test and second in role-play, making him second overall in the professional selling category.
Third to qualify for nationals was Synnott, also a senior, who took a gold and a bronze medal. She was first on the written test, and placed second in the role play, making her third overall in the food marketing category.
Dougherty, a senior, earned a silver and a bronze medal by placing second in role-play No.1 and third in role-play No. 2 in the restaurant and food service management category.
Chakravadhanula, a senior who went to the nationals last year in Atlanta, got a gold medal by finishing first on the written test in the sports and entertainment marketing category.
Rogers, a junior, won a bronze medal by placing third in the role-play quick-serve category.
Krieger, a junior, who qualified for nationals last year, won a bronze medal by placing third on the written test in the quick-serve category.
“This year’s state conference was a huge success for Kennett DECA,” said Anzaldi. “There was great enthusiasm and engagement from our members through competition. We even had some of our newest members take home medals.”
She added: “I am thoroughly impressed with the effort put forth by our students in both their competitive events and with workshops and social events happening throughout the day. I am proud to have been a part of Kennett DECA and can’t wait to see where this club goes in the future.”
“All our students are very impressive,” said Allain. “The majority of our kids are competitive and they want to compete whether it’s on the sports field or in the classroom. I’m proud of how they competed and represented themselves and Kennett High School.”
