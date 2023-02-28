CONWAY — The Eagles brought home 11 medals from the state DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) conference in Manchester and three members of the hometown flock qualified to go to national confedrence in Orlando, Fla., in April.

“This was a great experience for the kids, and it shows that we’re taking the right steps to make sure they are successful after they leave Kennett,” said Greg Allain, marketing teacher and DECA adviser. “It was a job well-done by all of our students.”

