INTERVALE — It’s been pretty much business as usual at Milford Flooring, says General Manager Jim Arendt.
“The showroom has remained open throughout,” said Arendt. “We are doing more business via email and phone than in the past, and are wearing masks if customers request when we go to their homes to do measuring.
"The past week we have been seeing more walk-ins so people are becoming more comfortable with going out," he said, adding, "Because people have been at home during this time, many are undertaking home improvement projects and we are happy to help them out."
Milford Flooring has served the Mount Washington Valley for more than 25 years. The company sells and installs carpet, luxury vinyl, hardwood, ceramic and porcelain tile, natural stone, kitchen back splashes, and full waterproof shower systems.
Milford Flooring also has focused on being strong valley citizens. It has supported many nonprofit organizations throughout the valley with a special emphasis on Jen’s Friends and MWV Habitat for Humanity. “We like to do our part as members of the community,” says Arendt.
Hours are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For further information call (603) 356-6031 or go to milfordflooring.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.