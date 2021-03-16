CONWAY — Longtime Cranmore employee Aimee Morrell was recently promoted from human resources manager to director of human resources.
Morrell, a resident of Bartlett, began her career at Cranmore in 2004 in Guest Services.
In 2007, she moved into Human Resources as human resources assistant before becoming human resources manager in August 2019.
Morrell earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Husson College in Bangor, Maine, and received her SHRM-CP Certification (Society for Human Resource Management, Certified Professional) in December 2020.
“We are so excited to promote Aimee to director of human resources," said Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox.
"Passing the SHRM-CP certification test on her first try reflects her hard work and dedication,” Wilcox said. “Aimee continues a legacy of strong HR directors at the resort.”
Cranmore Mountain, located in North Conway in the White Mountains of New Hampshire just 2 1/2 hours from the Boston area, is a four-season family resort known for its ski school; sunny, south-facing slopes; and a festive atmosphere geared for skiers and non-skiers alike.
In addition to terrain for all levels, the resort features activities such as New Hampshire's No. 1 Snow Tubing Park, a year-round Mountain Adventure Park and new downhill mountain bike park.
Cranmore is engaged in a $50 million base area redevelopment plan that includes many improvements, including Kearsarge Brook Condominiums, offering two- and three-bedroom units, as well as many amenities that are transforming Cranmore into a leading, full-service resort.
For more information on Cranmore Mountain, Kearsarge Brook Condominiums and more, go to cranmore.com or call (800) SUN-N-SKI (800-786-6754).
