CONWAY — Lift projects are in store for at least two Mount Washington Valley ski areas.
Cranmore’s high-speed Skimobile Express Quad will see a major upgrade this spring. The chairlift, which was installed in 1995, will go through $1 million in full system modernization with the conclusion of the winter season, according to Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes.
Upgrades include Doppelmayr’s most advanced, state-of-the-art safety features, including an automated system to control the lift speed during windy conditions and a tower speaker system that will allow the lift operators to communicate with guests on the lift if needed.
Upgrades will increase the lift's uphill capacity by 20 percent. The project is set to be completed by early summer.
Meanwhile, Vail Resorts has announced the replacement of the East and West Double-Double chairs at Attitash Mountain Resort with one fixed-grip four-person chair to improve reliability and enhance the overall guest experience at the Bartlett ski area.
Attitash this winter named a new general manager, Brandon Swartz.
As reported previously, Vail applied for a permit application last September with the U.S. Forest Service to replace the slow Summit Triple chairlift with a high-speed quad.
The summit of Attitash and all of Wildcat Mountain are located on the White Mountain National Forest, hence the requirement to acquire a special use permit from the USFS.
Vail purchased Attitash and nearby Wildcat Mountain in 2019 from Peak Resorts.
Adam White, senior manager of corporate communications, Northeast Region, for Vail, issued the following statement in January: “Our resort teams are constantly evaluating opportunities that will enhance the guest experience. We are currently in the early phases of exploring the feasibility of many projects, including replacing the Summit Triple at Attitash with a high-speed lift.
"As such, we have submitted a project proposal to the U.S. Forest Service, which is standard process and protocol for any potential lift project. At this time, we cannot confirm if or when the project will move forward. New projects are announced each year as a part of our company’s commitment to continuously reinvest back into the mountain experience," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.