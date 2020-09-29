CONWAY — A week ago Wednesday, the night that the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment held its monthly meeting, was a so-so one for the Bank of New Hampshire but a good one for the Saco River Campground.
With 14 items on the agenda, chair John Colbath warned attendees that they were likely in for a long meeting, and he was proven right, as the meeting lasted three hours and 15 minutes.
The session was once again held at the meeting room of the Conway Fire Station.
Bank of New Hampshire received two of its four requested variances on the number and size of signs for its new branch building, which has been built behind its former building that is being converted into Conway’s new town hall.
Because the new branch is located off Main Street, the bank wanted the new signs to increase visibility but board members Luigi Bartolomeo, Richard Pierce and Andy Chalmers said the zoning ordinance is to unclutter the village landscape. Bartolomeo, an architect, argued that the requests flew in the face of the spirit of the ordinance.
He also said that once a customer finds the bank, they don't need a larger sign to direct them to their destination.
Town Manager Tom Holmes — the person who negotiated the town’s 60-year lease with the bank — gave background on why the bank felt it needed increased signage.
“My only concern was the first request for a variance to remove, replace and increase the size of the existing freestanding sign out front,” said Holmes after the meeting.
That variance request failed 4-1, with Phyllis Sherman, Bartolomeo, Pierce and acting chair Chalmers voting in the negative and Steve Steiner voting in the affirmative. Colbath abstained during all of the bank discussions.
The bank’s request for a variance to replace the existing wall sign with a larger sign that exceeds the maximum permitted sign message over the main entrance passed, 3-2, with Steiner, Sherman and Pierce voting yes and Bartolomeo and Chalmers voting no.
Its request for a variance for a second additional wall sign over the main entrance also passed by the same margin, 3-2, with Bartolomeo and Chalmers once again voting no.
But its request for a fourth variance to allow an additional wall sign over the drive-through canopy was denied, 3-2, with Chalmers, Bartolomeo and Pierce voting in the negative and Steiner and Sherman in the affirmative, thus giving the bank a 2-and-2 record for the evening.
The bank was represented by Jason Gagnon of Sousa Signs of Manchester.
On the Saco River Camping Area’s requests, the ZBA granted five special exceptions and three variances, with Bartolomeo casting the sole negative vote on a request from Adventure and Entertainment Properties LLC, owners of the North Conway camping area located just south of TJ Maxx.
That sole negative vote took place on a request for a variance to allow light poles to illuminate the driveway, parking, pool and patio areas within the Floodplain Conservation Overlay District.
Bartolomeo argued that people coming to a campground for a rural experience should not come to expect illuminated tennis courts and other athletic facilities, but the board OK'd it, 4-1.
The board unanimously granted special exceptions to allow the installation of:
• A paved drive and utilities within the Floodplain Conservation Overlay District to access the raised portion of the property. Project engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway said the plan is to raise the berm 6 inches above the 100-year floodplain in accordance with the town’s zoning ordinance.
Selectmen Chair David weathers, a retired Natural Resource Conservation Service conservationist, speaking as a citizen, advised during public comment that McAllister should make sure structures are raised high enough, given the increasing frequency of 100-year floods in recent years.
"I had read the article previewing the meeting in the paper and nowhere did it say what the plan was for storage of water in the floodplain. Any time you add impervious surfaces the water has to go somewhere. I was pleased to hear from Josh (McAllister) at the meeting say he had federal permits for increased storage of water in the floodplain," Weathers said in a followup interview.
• Paved parking areas within the Floodplain Conservation Overlay District.
• Signage along the paved drive and ADA parking spaces within the Floodplain Conservation Overlay District.
Three variances were received for :
• Light poles around the drives and pool.
• Structures associated with facilities associated with the athletic fields in the Floodplain Conservation.
• Lighting for a playground, one tennis court, one basketball court and the associated features for each.
The campground has 235 total campsites, consisting of 196 RV sites, 12 tent sites and 27 multi-use sites.
McAllister told the Sun that minor modifications in the design of earlier approved plans led him to return to the ZBA for the new approvals.
After the meeting, McAllister and Adventure and Entertainment Properties Managing Partner Keith Wolters said pending all state approvals, Adventure Entertainment would look to come to the planning board next summer with construction scheduled to begin in fall 2021 once all approvals are obtained.
The session was crowded in the beginning by Pollard Street residents who had objections to a request for a special exception by Paul and Sharon Pacenka to allow an additional residential unit for a total of three-units at 29 Pollard Street.
Because the applicants were found to be inadvertently lacking proper site plan paperwork, the matter was continued to the board’s next meeting on Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.