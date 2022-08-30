The Conway Scenic Railroad recently acquired a new dome car, to be known as the Leslie Ann. It is the CSRR's third dome car. The CSRR got the car from the Orford Express dinner train in Quebec. (BRIAN SOLOMON/CONWAY SCENIC RR PHOTOS)
The Conway Scenic Railroad recently acquired a new dome car, to be known as the Leslie Ann. It is the CSRR's third dome car. The CSRR got the car from the Orford Express dinner train in Quebec. (BRIAN SOLOMON/CONWAY SCENIC RR PHOTOS)
The Leslie Ann will be run as a dining car on the popular Mountaineer run to Crawford Notch. (BRIAN SOLOMON/CONWAY SCENIC RR PHOTOS)
CONWAY — Conway Scenic Railroad’s new Budd Vista Dome arrived by rail from Canada last Saturday, according to CSRR events and marketing director Brian Solomon
Conway Scenic bought the car from the Orford Express dinner train in Quebec. The car traveled by rail from Magog, Quebec, via Sherbrooke and crossed the border at Norton, Vt.
"On Saturday, our train crew collected the car at Hazen's near Whitefield for the final leg of its journey to North Conway," Solomon said.
"Everyone at the railroad is very excited to have the new car. This is the most recent improvement to the railroad and its operations. It is the railroad’s third dome car and by far the nicest," Solomon told the Sun Monday.
He said the new car will be named the Leslie Ann after the wife of CSRR co-owner Bill Sullivan, a partner of railroad co-owners Rhonda and David Swirk.
Solomon said it was built in the 1950s by the Budd Co. of Philadelphia for Northern Pacific’s deluxe streamlined North Coast Limited that ran between Chicago and Seattle by way of Montana until 1971.
"Although originally configured as a dome-sleeper, the interior was reconfigured and redecorated by a previous owner, and it looks gorgeous," said Solomon, a train expert and author of several books on train history.
"The upper seats in the dome allow passengers a panoramic view of the passing scenery," he added.
He said the Leslie Ann has table seating throughout the car and will be used as a dining car.
Conway Scenic’s culinary services are provided by Cabin Fever restaurant of Bartlett, offering a range of meals for passengers.
"We plan to assign Leslie Ann to our popular Mountaineer train that runs from North Conway over Crawford Notch," said Solomon.
"The Mountaineer will be running every day from Sept. 13-Oct. 16, and Leslie Ann will provide added capacity for our premium offerings," he noted.
The Mountaineer boards at the North Conway Station at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from June-November, with daily boardings during peak foliage.
This year, the CSRR also has the Mountaineer scheduled for operation to Crawford Notch on 11 days in November.
The ticket office is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call (603) 356-5251 or go to conwayscenic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.