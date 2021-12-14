CONWAY — If you haven’t visited The O Club Bar & Grill in a while, do yourself a favor and check out all the upgrades that owners Shawn O’Day and Jess Everitt have made to the club located at 2025 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
They proudly note that they offer the only multi-entertainment venue in the valley and beyond, with billiards, darts, food and dancing,
“We’ve been busy making improvements and we are excited to invite everyone to come in. Please come check us out,” said O’Day, 52, a retired Air Force officer who now works as a digital technology lead for Raytheon near his home on the south shore of Massachusetts.
O’Day’s fiancée, Everitt, has been helping support him over the last three years with the extensive renovation project. In addition to her duties as general manager, Everitt manages social media marketing, website content, event management, live entertainment and customer service.
The O’Club’s bar manager, Rachael Colbath, has been with the club for over a year and has been a “wonderful addition to The O Club family,” notes O’Day. J.P. Irving has been with the club as a bartender for almost a year, and as it turns out, is quite the chef.
“We were able to re-open our kitchen with his expertise — and patrons can now enjoy his sumptuous appetizers/entrees and specials like J.P.’s Italian sausage, peppers and onions on a hoagie roll. Our kitchen is open Thursday through Saturday night, 6 p.m. to close,” said O’Day.
The O Club, located across the street from Christmas Loft next to China Chef — is open weekdays 6 p.m. to midnight, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. ’til 2 a.m.
Buying the club 10 months before the pandemic and getting it established has been a challenge.
“We had to shut down for four months the night before Saint Patrick’s Day, and that was a huge struggle, but since then we have fully opened and are at full capacity” said O’Day, while giving a tour of his club on a recent Saturday.
All the improvements are impressive and can be seen on their website at theoclub.org/about-us.
“We ripped out the old vinyl tile and worked to treat the slab with an epoxy and sealant, so it really gives it a nice shine,” said O’Day.
The club has 10 flat screen televisions playing sports; 12 recently re-clothed 9-foot pool tables; a Ping Pong table and two dart boards (he’s hoping that dart and pool leagues will start up again).
There’s lots of new disco/club lighting for the nightclub area, a 140-inch video wall, which has live video mixing and all trending hits played over their state-of-the-art sound system — DJ Mofire of Manchester manages the club’s weekend music, which includes DJs from across New England.
The old bar tops have been replaced with beautiful epoxied reclaimed wood slabs, created by Homegrown Lumber of Center Conway.
“We do what we can to support small local businesses as much as possible, so most everything you see as far as renovations go, is all thanks to local businesses,” noted Everitt.
Proud of his 24 years of military service, O’Day has decorated the walls with various vintage artifacts he has collected over the years, including military plane nose art and even a hood of a military vehicle. “Let me tell you: that took a lot of work to get that up on the wall!” O’Day shared.
Those who buy an O’Club souvenir cup (cost: $5) get $1 off future drinks.
“The name ‘The O Club’ not only refers to my name (O’Day) but also brings me back to when I was in the service — every base had an ‘O’ club — ‘The Officers Club.’ I wanted to create that kind of atmosphere at my bar and hopefully, in the future, as the word begins to spread, I would love to see more local military veterans and active duty on vacation in the area come in and check us out. We offer a 15 percent military discount to all military personnel who show a valid military ID. I have also reached out to local American Legion Posts to let them know what we’re doing here and what we are all about,” said O’Day.
He also emphasized that they are family-friendly and welcome families to come and play some pool or darts and enjoy the food as the club is open to those under age 21 till 9 p.m. daily.
“We really have spruced the place up and we want folks to come in and see all that we have to offer, so please, come on down!” said O’Day.
For more, go to theoclub.org or call (603) 730-5559.
