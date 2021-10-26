BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak ski resort, known for its sunny slopes and night skiing — has been purchased by Boyne Resorts, becoming the company's fourth New England ski area, adding to Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine and Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln.
The purchase was finalized Oct. 21, and terms of the transaction will remain confidential, according to a Boyne press release.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Shawnee Peak into the Boyne Resorts family, and it reinforces our commitment to elevate New England skiing,” said Stephen Kircher, Boyne's president and chief executive officer.
“With its rich history and accessible location, Shawnee Peak holds an important position in Maine’s ski industry and growing our sport," he added. "We look forward to building on what has been accomplished in its 84-year history.”
Chet Homer, Shawnee Peak's longtime owner, released the following statement:
“After 27 years of stewardship, I cannot think of a better future for Shawnee Peak and with Boyne Resorts being a family-owned business and the next steward of this mountain, this is a terrific outcome for our team, our guests, and my family.
“Boyne is highly respected in the ski industry, and I am confident the ski area as well as skier experience will continue to thrive in the years ahead.”
In a Shawnee Peak Facebook post announcing the sale last Friday morning, Homer said it was a difficult decision, one that came with "very bittersweet feelings."
He said: “I recently turned 71 and realized how much of my life and my family’s life has been committed to the stewardship of Shawnee Peak at Pleasant Mountain over the last 27 years. It has been full of fun times, yet not without many challenges."
Homer explained that “at a recent casual lunch with industry friends, one mentioned 'if you ever were to consider a transfer of stewardship, we would be very interested.' I was caught off-guard, but after discussion with my family we agreed to pursue only if the interested party was upfront with a fair offer, would provide enhanced employee opportunities, continue with capital improvements each year and continue the family-friendly atmosphere that I think we have established. They agreed.”
He noted that he and his family are grateful for the friendships they have made at the mountain that originally was known as Pleasant Mountain when it opened in 1938.
According to newenglandskihistory.com, it is Maine’s oldest continuously operating ski area and was renamed Shawnee Peak in 1988 after it was sold to Shawnee Mountain Corp. of Pennsylvania for $1.4 million.
It was sold to Homer in September 1994. In 1997, Homer invested $1.2 million in the mountain, adding a new beginner lift and upgrading two chairlifts: the East Area’s double chairlift was converted into a triple and the Pine Double was replaced by a CTECH Quad chairlift.
In 2010-11, the aging Riblet triple was replaced with a rebuilt CTEC triple. Four years later, the Rabbit Run chairlift was upgraded to a triple.
Ralph Lewis, Loon's director of ski operations, became general manager in September 2016 when Ed Rock retired. A new Magic Carpet lift was installed for the 2017-18 season.
Commenting about the sale, Homer — a former Tom's of Maine executive — in his Facebook post on the Shawnee Peak site wrote, “I look forward to many more years of friendship and skiing together. I also realize I need to make some time for my four grandsons while I can still outrun/out ski them, but also help them.
"My family is so lucky to have built such great friendships with employees and passholders, many whom have been loyal supporters of Shawnee Peak for all 27 years and then some. Thank you all,” wrote Homer.
According to Boyne, the transition of the resort’s ownership is set to begin immediately, with all Shawnee Peak team members being retained under Boyne Resorts ownership.
All 2021-22 season passes, lift tickets and other ski products purchased from Shawnee Peak or Boyne Resorts in advance of the season will remain valid and the resort access and benefits included at the time of purchase will remain unchanged.
Located 18 miles east of North Conway via Route 302, Shawnee Peak features two base areas providing access to 225 skiable acres served by four chairlifts and two surface lifts.
Offering the most night skiing in New England, ski instruction, dining and real estate opportunities are also offered at the resort. Shawnee Peak is located less than an hour’s drive from Portland, Maine, and is the state’s oldest continuously operated ski area.
Boyne Resorts is a collection of mountain and lakeside resorts, ski areas and attractions spanning from British Columbia to Maine. The company owns and operates 11 properties and an outdoor lifestyle equipment/apparel retail division with stores throughout Michigan. An industry leader in multiple U.S. regions, operations include snowsports and year-round mountain recreation, golf, an indoor waterpark, spas, food and beverage, lodging and real estate development.
For more information, go to shawneepeak.com or boyneresorts.com.
