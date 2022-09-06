CONWAY — Having received a unanimous special exception from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on Aug. 17, Bluebird Community Development LLC is set to go before the Conway Planning Board on Thursday for full site-plan review to convert a 1.5-story single-family home at 115 West Main St. in Conway Village into a five-unit apartment.
The home sits at the corner of West Main and Hobbs Street just across from the Ham Arena on a .44-acre lot.
Bluebird Community Development is a for-profit business founded by Kit Hickey of North Conway and Eliza Grant of Intervale. Hickey teaches entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Grant is a veterinarian. Their goal is to improve the stock of affordable housing rental units in the area.
Housing rental vacancy is less than 1 percent, according to New Hampshire Housing and Finance Authority.
Over the past year, their other projects have included buying four cottages at the Spruce Moose Lodge at the top of Seavey Street and purchasing for eight apartments the Bunker Building on Pine Street, also in North Conway.
They are awaiting word on two selectmen-supported Community Development Block Grants for those two projects.
According to town hall assessing tax records, Bluebird acquired the property on July 15 for $165,000 from Jennifer Cinfo and Frank McQuade, who had purchased it on Aug. 10, 2020, from Shaheen Enterprises LLC for $120,000.
Shaheen owned it from 2012. From 2003-2012, it was held in the name of William Shaheen, attorney husband of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. When it was transferred in 2012, it had a sale price of $125,000.
Joyce and William Russ sold it to Shaheen in 2003 for $140,000. Prior to that, Elizabeth and Gerald Frunzi owned it, starting in 1955 before it went into probate.
At the ZBA’s Aug. 17 meeting, Kate Richardson of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway represented Bluebird. On hand were Grant and project architect Kim Poliquin of CBT Architects Boston.
Plans prepared by Bergeron Technical Consultants and HEB Engineers on file at Conway Town Hall show that the home is planned to be divided into two studio apartments and three two-bedroom apartments.
The first floor will have one studio apartment and two two-bedroom apartments, and the second floor, one studio and one two-bedroom apartment.
The studios will total between 409 and 425 square feet; two of the two-bedroom apartments will measure 1,000 square feet, and one will measure 889 square feet.
Richardson said no additions are planned and the exterior look of the building won't change.
The proposal was well-received by the ZBA, with board chair/John Colbath noting he grew up in the West Main neighborhood and was happy to see the house getting new life.
“I know this house well — it was originally known as the Frunzi house, because Frunzi ran the Frunzi’s Chevrolet dealership,” said Colbath, noting the car dealership is now the site of Green Mountain Rifle Barrel.
“Over the years, I have almost cried to see the disrepair that this house had fallen into so I am very thankful that you are keeping the architectural quality intact. It’s absolutely wonderful,” said Colbath.
He said his parents' paint shop created the gray hue for the exterior and that the main fireplace in the building is “stunningly beautiful.”
Richardson said there may be some changes for the overhang over the front door and some windows altered but the plan is to leave the exterior pretty much the same.
Voting for the special exception on a motion by ZBA member Jon Hebert, seconded by Luigi Bartolomeo, were Hebert, Bartolomeo, Colbath, Richard Pierce and vice chair Andy Chalmers.
Trees have been cleared from the lot this summer to make way for seven parking spaces on the south side of the property.
The entrance will be via a 20-foot wide driveway off Hobbs Street, according to plans.
There will also be a 5-foot-wide concrete ADA-accessible ramp with handrails.
A 15-by-24-foot patio is proposed for the south side. A concrete dumpster enclosure will be built on the east end of the parking lot.
A 5-foot paved walkway with granite curbing also is proposed.
Existing shrubs at the front of the building will be replaced, though a maple tree will remain and be used for a small tree credit. An existing limelight hydrangea plant is to remain.
A staircase and door on the north side will be removed, and a bike rack is proposed for the southeastern corner of the building.
Abutters are Ted C. and Janice L. Hounsell to the east; and to the south, Sanel Realty Co. Inc. of Concord, which leases the space to MWV NAPA Auto Parts.
The board in its work session beginning at 6 p.m. will discuss zoning amendments proposed for the 2023 warrant and also address the requirement for street/road signs in the subdivision ordinance.
For more, go to conwaynh.org/planning.
