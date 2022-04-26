CONWAY — A longtime presence in the Mount Washington Valley recently premiered a new brand identity for its local businesses — the Berry Companies.
The new brand encompasses the family of businesses led by founder and president Joe Berry, along with his senior leadership team.
Its new website was also unveiled recently and can be found at berry-cos.com.
The organization is comprised of several different businesses, including Attitash Mountain Village, Eastern Slope Inn, Attitash Realty, AMSCO, the Tarberry Company and River Run Co. Those entities will continue to operate but will now fall under the umbrella of the Berry Companies.
The Berry Companies develop, own and manage properties in the greater North Conway and Bartlett area, including condominiums, homes, apartments, hotel rooms, suites, vacation ownership, and vacation rentals.
Alec Tarberry, senior vice president and son of Berry, explained: “We are excited to share our new brand with our team members and the community. We believe we will now be able to tell a much more cohesive story about our organization.”
Tarberry continued, “Many people in the community know our organization’s founder, Joe Berry, but there is less awareness about the structure and purpose of the overall organization. We have an amazing team here and this website allows us to recognize the people who are responsible for our success.”
Berry added: “We have always had a mission to give our team members the opportunity for rewarding careers, and to strengthen the community through the support of local non-profit organizations. That mission remains the same now under the Berry Companies name.”
Berry was honored with the White Mountains Treasure Award by the MWV Chamber of Commerce in 2019 for his dedication to the community.
His businesses have supported dozens of local non-profits and causes for over 40 years.
The new berry-cos.com website provides a centralized source for information about the organization’s business entities, including current job openings, employee benefits, history and leadership.
For information about career opportunities with the Berry Companies, visit them online or call (603) 356-6321, Extension 6432.
