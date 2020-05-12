CONWAY — Tuesday would have been the sixth annual Jen's Friends Scavenger Hunt organized by Frank and Carol-Ann Dahlmeyer of Bagel’s Plus of North Conway, but that festive fundraiser has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Instead, the Dahlmeyers will be holding a “12 Hours for Jen’s Friends” Day on May 22, with extended hours from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
On that Friday, 100 percent of proceeds and tips from takeout orders on will be donated to the local cancer-fighting organization.
With the scavenger hunt, the Mountain Meisters Jen's Friends Race day and the golf tournament all canceled, "we wanted to do something big as possible for them,” said Frank.
“We want to thank Citizens Bank for making this possible," he said. The PPP grant they got "has allowed us to do a bunch of stuff," he said. "It brought most of our people back ... and gave us the money to get our outdoor area ready out back. So, we wanted to give back,” said Frank.
They will be taking orders by phone at (603) 356-7400 and hope to have an online ordering system in place by May 22 at bagelsplusnh.com.
Jen’s Friends board member Stephanie Madden was overjoyed by the news.
“They are unbelievable,” said Madden. “We said given the tough times, they should not feel obligated this year, but they wanted to do this for us. We are very appreciative, as living expense bills for cancer patients don’t stop."
She said the Jen’s Friends board has already made the decision to cancel the annual Jen’s Friends Golf Tournament. They are discussing the possibility of holding the annual Climb Against Cancer at Cranmore as a virtual event in September.
Normal business hours for Bagels Plus are Mondays-Saturdays, 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Sundays 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Go to bagelsplusnh.com for the full menu or friend them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.