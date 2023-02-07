CONWAY — Things are looking promising for the seventh annual Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival, returning for a seventh year, Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 9-12.
"We've got excellent snow conditions, and we are expecting 600-1,000 folks between the courses and social events," said Tyler Ray, festival director and principal of Backyard Concept LLC of North Conway.
The festival, sponsored by The North Face, will feature guided tours for all ability levels, avalanche education, demos, friendly competition, live music, social gatherings and more, attracting core skiers and riders as well as general outdoor enthusiasts.
The four days of events will highlight different aspects of the backcountry community and punctuated with three nightly après-ski celebrations.
Ray said a recent Snowsports industries of America report showed that while alpine skiing has decreased by 6 percent, backcountry skiing is the fastest-growing segment of the ski industry with a growth of 96 percent.
Skiers and winter enthusiasts will start each day at the "base camp" for the festival, Ledge Brewing in Intervale, before embarking on their chosen adventure with experts from the local guiding community.
Each evening, festivalgoers can enjoy live entertainment, locally crafted beer, activities and brand giveaways.
A highlight will be Saturday, when North Face-featured athlete Griffin Post will present live for the first time on his 2022 discovery of a historic camera and climbing gear abandoned by legendary mountaineer Bradford Washburn during a 1937 summit attempt of Mount Lucania, the third highest mountain in Canada.
A renowned American explorer, Washburn established the Boston Museum of Science and pioneered the use of aerial photography in the analysis of mountains, including New Hampshire’s Presidential Range.
Post will be the keynote speaker at the High George Jamboree, hosted by Kate Sullivan of New Hampshire Life at Theater in the Wood in Intervale on Saturday night. The Jamboree will feature sponsor booths, gear, food trucks, a live DJ from Red Bull, and screenings of the Diamond 48 film contest (with online audience voting for a $1,000 cash prize).
Courses span all abilities and interests, from introductory programs for those just starting out in the backcountry to high-level mountaineering courses in avalanche terrain. Two courses will give people the opportunity to explore the backcountry with Griffin and fellow athlete for The North Face Mark Synnott, a New York Times bestselling author, pioneering big wall climber, and
Owner and Director of Synnott Mountain Guides, a managing partner of the backcountry festival. Local businesses and backcountry organizations have also partnered with the festival to offer one-of-a-kind experiences, including: Graniteland Tour with Granite Backcountry Alliance; Youth Backcountry Camp with Carrabassett Valley Academy; and Go with the Flow: Yoga & Backcountry Basics with Mountain Kula Yoga.
“The Mount Washington Valley and surrounding communities are the hub of backcountry skiing in the Northeast, and the backcountry festival embraces that tradition and takes it forward. With the exponential growth of the sport in recent years, the festival provides a welcoming environment for skiers, riders, and outdoorsy folks of all ability levels to pursue new adventures while cultivating a responsible, educated backcountry community,” said Ray.
“By the same token, outdoor recreation like backcountry skiing serves as an economic engine for rural areas. We’re proud to reinvest in our hometown economy by partnering with local organizations and encouraging festivalgoers to support small businesses during their stay,” he said.
The Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival is presented in partnership with Backyard Concept, Synnott Mountain Guides, and title sponsor The North Face. Additional support comes from Blizzard-Tecnica, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, La Sportiva, Winterstick Snowboards, Black Diamond Equipment, Dakine, DPS, SCARPA, Red Bull, Flylow Gear, onX, Jones Snowboards, YETI, and Weston, among others.
For more information and/or purchase tickets, go to skimtwashington.com or email festival@skimtwashington.com.
