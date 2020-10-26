BERLIN — Six candidates are running for the three state representative seats in Coos District 3, which is the city of Berlin.
On the Democratic ticket, incumbents Larry Laflamme and Henry Noel are seeking re-election. Rounding out the ticket is Eamon Kelley.
Running on the Republican side are former state Rep. Robert Theberge, along with Mark Evans and Stuart Light.
All six candidates were asked to answer a series of questions describing their background and their positions on a variety of issues. Five candidates chose to participate and their answers are in today’s edition. Stuart Light did not respond to repeated invitations.
