State Representative candidate Mark Evans

1) Briefly tell us about yourself and your background
Mark Evans was born and raised in Berlin. His father worked for Converse until they company closed its Berlin office. Mark earned his bachelor of science in physics from Plymouth State University and went on to have a career as an aerospace engineer. He gave this up to learn acupuncture and then returned home to Berlin to open North Woods Acupuncture. He is also a former city councilor for Berlin.
2) Why are you running for the Legislature?
I think it is easy to sit on the sidelines and criticize our leaders and legislators. I have always felt it is better to be part of the solution. I feel like my unique set of skills and perspectives would be an asset to the political process.
3) What is your view on how the state should fund education?
Providing a quality well rounded education is a top priority for me. A well rounded education includes your basic academic skills as well as things like cooking, building trades, hockey and other sports. Education is a huge part of the property tax bill here in Berlin. Unfortunately we have little latitude in deciding how we fund education. Both the federal and state governments tell us how to run our schools (through mandates) and then underfund the programs that they force us to provide. The property tax payers of Berlin are left to pick up the slack. I would hold both the leadership in Washington and Concord accountable to pay for the programs they force us to provide.
4) Is there any specific legislation you would propose or sponsor?
I suppose there is quite a bit that I would like to change, it is hard to narrow it down to just a few pieces. Most of my focus will be on money issues once elected. I would reject any legislation that will cause your property taxes to go up. I would support any that would cause your property taxes to go down. I would support any legislation that shifts funding away from Concord and into the northern most communities that need it most. I would support legislation that would improve the roads in the North Country. I don’t come in with an agenda for specific change but consider myself to be a watchdog for the North Country.
5) How would you use the position to help Berlin and Coos County?
I have watched high paying jobs in the North Country get replaced with low paying jobs. I see this as the biggest ongoing challenge to the American Dream in Coos County. I would focus my efforts on making it easier for businesses that provide a livable wage to locate in Coos County. Improving infrastructure to include roads and reliable high speed internet would be a good start. I would also work to create incentive programs for businesses that pay a livable wage to relocate to Coos County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.