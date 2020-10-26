State Representative candidate Henry Noel

Questions
1) Briefly tell us about yourself and your background.
I was born and brought up in Berlin 70 years ago. Educated at Guardian Angel grammar school and Notre Dame high school, then on to Boston College where I graduated with a B.A. in English literature. My work career began at the Museum of Fine Arts while in Boston, then at the Mount Washington Cog Railway; I left there to assist Ed Clark start up and operate the North Stratford Railroad Corporation in Beecher Falls, Vt. This railroad experience brought me into James River Corporation in 1981 as general manager of the Berlin Mills Railway, Inc. When the mill sold off the railway to SLR, I went on to work at Berlin’s Pollution Control Facility until my retirement 2½ years ago. I am now finishing my first term as your state representative in Concord and I am asking you elect me to represent you for a second term.
2) Why are you running for the legislature?
I would support the work of constitutional state government by providing guidance and direction for new legislation that considers and includes the interests and concerns of Berlin residents, businesses, organizations and local government.
3) What is your view on how the state should fund education?
I would support continuing the programs we put in place last session: of restoring the full stabilization payments to communities; of increasing adequacy funding statewide over current (2018) law; of providing Fiscal Disparity Aid; of fully funding full-day kindergarten, special education, transportation and building aid; of allowing communities to keep excess SWEPT funds; and of increasing funding for the community college system and university funding. A commission was established to study long-term funding of education (including pre-K) which should report out its recommendations this year; I am predisposed to support these, but will consider them carefully when they become available. I acknowledge that the coming session will be fiscally challenging for the support all the above programs but place great importance on education and how best to fund it.
4) Is there any specific legislation you would propose or sponsor?
There are no issues I have enough knowledge about to write specific legislation on. However I will continue to support Democratic priorities as developed last session, specifically for increased state support to public education, for affordable and accessible health care for all, for mental health and addiction issues, more support for tourism and recreational activities (especially trail maintenance for the OHRV and snowmachine sports), a family and medical leave program similar to one proposed last session, and for additional issues as they come up (here I expect many of the governor’s vetos will be resubmitted as new legislation).
5) How would you use the position to help Berlin and Coos County?
As your representative, I speak with the many legislators in the General Court, educating them on the demographics or on the economy of the North Country, and listening to their concerns and learning how they try to resolve their local problems.
This is learning to work together for the good of all. I believe that this is the biggest benefit of my continued presence in Concord as your representative.
