State representative candidate Eamon Kelley

1. Briefly tell us about yourself and your background.
I was born in Berlin and raised in nearby Randolph, which makes me a lifetime resident of the Androscoggin Valley. While studying at Gorham High School, I was a regular volunteer throughout the community. I graduated from Boston College in 2012 with a degree in physics and returned to Berlin to work at my family’s lumber business. Berlin has been a proud part of my family’s history, and I hope to continue building on that.
2. Why are you running for the Legislature?
Participation in government has always been central to my sense of citizenship. When Yvonne Thomas decided to retire after 14 years of dedicated service to the community, I knew that someone needed to pick up the baton and continue her legacy of advocacy for Berlin. Talking with residents as a volunteer has helped me understand the concerns of our community members and identify what the state could be doing to make our lives better.
3. What is your view on how the state should fund education?
Every child in the state of New Hampshire should have the same access to education, no matter their zip code or family income. For years, Concord has cut the amount of funding provided by the state and shifted the burden onto Berlin to make up the difference. The Legislature needs to recognize that its formula is fundamentally unfair to the communities of Coos County. It is unfair to our students and teachers who must struggle to do more with less. It is also unfair to our seniors who are being forced from their homes by ballooning property taxes used to fill the holes in the school's budget. Our educators have done a tremendous job on a shoestring budget, but the state must recognize that “Adequacy” means more than simply putting a dollar figure on the head of every child.
4. Is there any specific legislation you would propose or sponsor?
Coos County is fundamentally underserved by an antiquated legislative system that requires in-person participation. Our representatives must drive hours across the state several times each week just to use their constitutionally protected right to take part in our own government. The current pandemic has proven the efficacy of digital alternatives that could greatly expand access to our democracy for all New Hampshire residents. On top of that framework, it is vital that we make serving in the State House possible for the average New Hampshire family. Without improved access to the decision-making tables in Concord, the state will continue to neglect the needs of working families, like housing, childcare, education, health care and transportation. House Bill 1227 offers a significant first step by creating a committee to identify barriers to serving and recommend solutions, such as providing affordable childcare to legislators or transportations alternatives for those unable to drive themselves.
5. How would you use the position to help Berlin and Coos County?
Berlin and Coos County need a fair voice at the table. Too often, our community is an afterthought to lawmakers in Concord, and measures benefiting larger counties are often paid for unequally by Coos residents. New Hampshire’s uniquely large Legislature limits the impact of any single representative, but a united Coos County delegation will be a force for real change and put more of our tax dollars at work in our community. Along with Larry Laflamme and Henry Noel, I hope we can become a bullhorn that the state cannot ignore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.