1) Briefly tell us about yourself and your background.
I am married with three adult children and am a life-long resident of Berlin. I am a retired firefighter and volunteer with CASANH as a guardian ad litem in family court, representing the interests of abused and neglected children.
2) Why are you running for the Legislature?
As vice chair of the Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee, I am part of the Democrat leadership team in the House of Representatives. We accomplished a lot this session, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, much of our work did not get completed. I want to go back to Concord, using my influence and position, to continue working to pass important legislation benefitting the citizens of Berlin and the residents of Coos County.
3) What is your view on how the state should fund education?
Currently, public education is paid for primarily through local property taxes. The New Hampshire Constitution requires all taxes to be levied equally, but the property tax rate varies from town to town depending on the taxable property in that town. Some towns tax property at a rate five times higher than that of other towns to educate their children. This is not equal taxation. There is currently a commission studying this very issue and will report its recommendations. I suspect it will be some form of property taxation with property rich towns paying a larger share. I would have to see what the recommendations are before I support them. I will not support a general sales tax for education.
4) Is there any specific legislation you would propose or sponsor?
The period to request the Office of Legislative Services to write up bills requested by legislators has been open for a short time. As of this writing, I am co-sponsoring four bills. (LSR 2021-0081, 0084, 0085, and 0113). One is relating to universal internet access in all areas of New Hampshire, one is an appropriation to continue funding for the Coos County freight rail project, and two concern adding certain qualifying medical conditions eligible for therapeutic cannabis.
I will again be the prime sponsor of the bill to form a committee to review and propose initiatives and legislation to implement the recommendations of the 2020 forest resources plan. I got this bill passed in the House but, because of the virus, it was tabled in the Senate along with many other House bills.
5) How would you use the position to help Berlin and Coos County?
I will continue to use my influence to pass legislation that benefits the citizens of Berlin and Coos County. The bills I am sponsoring will do that. There are areas in Coos County that still do not have adequate internet access. This negatively affects the growth of business and employment in the north county and reduces educational opportunity for our children. Many of our citizens currently rely on medical cannabis to treat a variety of illness. But there are still some medical conditions our neighbors have that are not eligible for prescribed cannabis. The freight carrying capacity of railroads in Coos County needs to be increased to allow the heavier rail cars now being used by industry. Our forests are one of our major natural resources, and forest products are a major job producer in the North Country. Exploring new uses and markets for these products, as recommended in the 2020 forest resources plan, will increase employment opportunity in the North Country.
