State Representative candidate Robert Theberge

1) Briefly tell us about yourself and your background.
I am the only candidate who proudly served my country and enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Russian interpreter /translator during the Vietnam War. I was born in Berlin, and eventually graduated with honors and was awarded a Ph.D. from The Pennsylvania State University following my research in mainland China. I worked for The Rockefeller Foundation as their West African representative, in francophone Africa. I have done consultancies for the World Bank, the National Science Foundation and the Ford Foundation. I also served as vice-chancellor for international programs at the University of Arkansas. For a time, I was Berlin’s City Manager shortly afterwards I was asked by then Gov. Jeanne Shaheen to run for the state Legislature. I served 18 years in that capacity and looking forward to serving my constituents once again.
2) Why are you running for the Legislature?
Several friends have advised me to set the record straight. Although I have changed my political party, I have maintained my principles and have always represented Berlin and Coos county. The reason for changing my party was based on the lack of trust and honesty with the Democratic leadership, who lied to the then Speaker of the House, that I had agreed to changing my seat in the Legislature with another representative who was neither a veteran, nor had seniority or a handicap condition. I have also been labeled a radical by Democrats for questioning leadership as to why funds are not set aside, from the tobacco settlement to wean smokers off of tobacco products nor why are Democrats are proposing legislation for a Meals and Room Tax on campers who bring their own room and meals. The rebuttal to my queries has always been the same: “We need money for the general fund.” Anyone in the State House will agree that I have worked tirelessly behind the scene to secure votes from both parties, critical to the North Country. The legislation I have sponsored will attest to my commitment to our community and the county. My accomplishments are found under question number four (4) below.
3) What is your view on how the state should fund education?
The response to this question cannot be address in a few words. There is an inequity across the state in educational opportunities for students and a disparity in property taxes to support education. I will address the question following my opinion on what can be done locally and immediately. My thoughts are that both Berlin and Gorham officials should have a meaningful discussion on merging both SAUs which would be economically beneficial to both communities.
Berlin is not alone in facing a decrease in school enrollment which is exacerbated by a fixed overhead, which consequently results in an increase in property taxes. As a state representative, I have fought to protect any increase to our property taxes. I firmly disagree with Democrats that the state needs an income tax. Research has proven that an increase in an income tax has not lowered property taxes in any state of the union. As a member of the Finance Committee, I defied the governor and fought against all pressures not to support HB191. The legislation would have decreased state funding for our public schools and would permit the transfer funds to other educational entities. State funds would be given to parochial schools in direct violation of our State Constitution. In addition, the legislation, as proposed, would have given each parent of home-schooled children, a stipend of $7,000.
While progress has been made since then, and more money is being spread over fewer school children than ever before, the inequity between property-poor and rich schools districts has yet to be resolved. A possible solution would be a set amount per student aid hence, an approach which would determine how much each school district needs in funding to achieve the state average for student outcomes. The concept is that each school performance would be based on assessment scores, graduation rates, as well as attendance rates.
The current formula has a basic $3,700 grant per student which in addition provides stipends for special education, English as a second language, and unfortunately, a third grade reading level of which I believe to be insufficient for any student to attain their goals in life performance. I vow to fully support any legislation which would benefit our community.
4) Is there any specific legislation you would propose or sponsor?
Perhaps a milestone for New Hampshire and one which has gone nationwide is the bill I, co-sponsored with Dean of the House of Representatives, a Democrat, was Distractive Driving. It took four years to finally convince law enforcement personnel and the general public that this legislation would save lives. The results speak for themselves.
In addition, I realized that something had to be done to boost the economy in the North Country. I am proud to have sponsored three (3) bills, all of which have given our area a much needy source of revenue for businesses. They are: 1. The development of over 1,000 miles of ATV trails; 2. The ability for our city to allow ATVs to use existing city roads linking the Eastside and Westside trails and; 3. Legislation which permitted side-by-side ATV vehicles on the trails. The latter has permitted families, the elderly and handicap veterans to take advantage of what our area has to offer.
As for possible specific legislation which needs further research are as follows: a) Distractive Walking. I am not alone in nearly having an accident with individuals who are not paying attention while walking and using their cellphone. The legislation would deal strictly with accidents and would not hold any driver culpable; b) Driver License Protection. Currently, there are legislators who are advocating that any ATV violation be recorded on the person’s driver’s license. This legislation would deter tourists from making use of our extended network of trails and negatively impacting our economy; c) Marijuana Production. The topic is one that is highly controversial. However, it is just a matter of time, given that New Hampshire is surrounded by Maine, Vermont and, Massachusetts whose legislatures have voted for legalization, and Canada has also legalized the use of marijuana. What I would like to propose is that the county be involved in the production of the product as a way in which to generate revenue. I have spoken to the younger generation, and it is just a matter of time before its legalization; d) Oversight on OHRV Rental Companies. At present, there is little training to novice riders who are now the biggest violators. In addition, I would be proposing for larger (metal) signs, more stop signs, trail names, OHRV prohibited signs and OHRV basic rules signs. Radar, body cameras and other equipment are needed for the state’s sheriff departments. The cap of $10,000 from grant moneys through Fish and Game needs to be removed and grant money shared fairly.
5) How would you use the position to help Berlin and Coos County?
These are troubling times given the epidemic. Our economy is being challenged and as a result prudent measures must be taken to address critical issues and to set priorities. All communities should be treated the same when it comes to health and safety. At present, the State Police, Troop F, cover the two largest counties in the state, Coos and Grafton. Often there is but one trooper on duty in the evening. If a call comes in it could take hours before answering the call. As a member of the county delegation I will work towards helping communities with less than 3,000 inhabitants and towns who do not have police coverage. What is critically needed is for our Sheriff Department to take over the responsibility. I was alarmed to hear from a resident in northern Coos that their vehicles are not suited for the terrain.
If elected, I will reassume my position on the Finance Committee and strongly advocate against any legislation which would have a serious impact to our community and county. By having a voice on the committee, it is the best way in protecting the north’s economy. I welcome your vote. Thank you.
