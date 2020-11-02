BERLIN — The recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Coos County and in the Androscoggin Valley has health officials urging people to mask up and social distance.
“We're really putting an impassioned plea out to the community to really wash your hands, wear your masks, avoid large groups right now,” said Brian O’Hearn, COVID-19 incident command leader and director of nursing at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Coos County now has its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases it has had since the pandemic began, with the state reporting 62 active cases in the county as of Nov. 1.
The two hot spots are Colebrook, with 24 active cases, and Berlin with 22 cases but there are also active cases in Gorham, Randolph, Milan, Errol, Pittsburg, Columbia, Stewartstown, Northumberland, Lancaster, Dalton and Whitefield.
O’Hearn said up until two weeks ago, AVH had only seen eight positive cases since the beginning of March.
In late October, there was an outbreak at the federal prison but he said it was identified very quickly and well contained. But as the outbreak at the prison subsided, O’Hearn said there was a dramatic uptick and community spread in the valley with the hospital seeing 10 positive cases between last Tuesday and Friday.
From the hospital’s testing, O’Hearn said most of the positive cases are the result of someone picking the coronavirus up outside the local community and developing signs and symptoms after they returned home. He said there was community spread but largely though closed circles of family and friends. O’Hearn said the hospital is now running 60 to 100 people daily through its testing.
He said some of the testing has been for people who have had second or third party contact with someone who is now positive and are worried they have been exposed. An example, he said someone may seek testing because they went to the place when the person worked. He said those tests have largely been negative because close contact is required.
O’Hearn said the number of positive cases may also have occurred because “ we let out guard down with the basics of hand hygiene and social distancing, and definitely mask wearing.”
He said the hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons have seen that following those basic preventive steps, especially wearing masks, can really alter the transmission. It was a message reinforced by the superintendents of schools for both local school districts.
The two local school districts have moved to Phase Yellow, meaning they are at full remote learning until at least Nov. 12.
“We all need to work together to slow down the spread in our region. If we all follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, we will have a better chance of slowing the rate of positive tests and getting our students back into school soon and safely,” said SAU Superintendent of School David Backler in a release to parents.
Berlin Superintendent of Schools Julie King said her staff worked swiftly with the state Department of Health and Human Services at the end of last week when a person at each school building tested positive. Contact tracing was undertaken and people who had been in direct contact were notified to begin quarantine.
“Due to our staff and students diligently practicing safety protocols within the schools, the number of direct contacts was greatly minimized and hopefully, will result in no viral spread,” King wrote in a public release.
Asking residents to wear masks, practice hand washing, and avoid social gathering, King said a whole community effort is required to get schools and businesses re-opened.
The decision to go remote was described as “heartbreaking” for Berlin High Middle School varsity field hockey and cross country teams who had to withdraw from their respective state championship games.
With the recent spike in cases, O’Hearn said North Country Healthcare has re-established incident command with all three hospitals and health-care providers. Each hospital has its own incident command center. He said that allows them “the opportunity to communicate rapidly and effectively and to really ultimately make sure they utilize resources together and develop strategy based on the community need.”
O’Hearn recommends people call their primary care physician before getting tested, especially if they feel they have been exposed to the coronavirus and are not feeling well. The hospital offers two types of testing. One it sends out and there is currently a 24-48 hour turnaround, although he said the turnaround could take longer as the volume goes up in the state. The hospital also does rapid testing on site, but only to individuals that have symptoms within onset with the past week. For testing times and locations, see story, page 9.
In addition to the incident command, O’Hearn said the community call has been happening daily. The call includes representatives from all the health-care provides, nursing homes, prisons, schools, emergency responders, and local officials. He said the call provides a wonderful channel for all parties to exchange information and needs.
“Our view is that the better we can identify and work as a city and as a community to contain (the virus), the better we're going to get through this. And like I’ve said before we’ll get through this one way or another — we’ll get though it together.”
