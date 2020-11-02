BERLIN — According to the administrator for the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA, all staff and residents of the nursing home, on the Oct. 17 testing were negative for COVID-19.
On Oct. 27, 192 staff and 10 residents were tested and the results are pending.
Due to the rising number of positive cases in the area, on Oct. 29, Coos County Nursing Home will be stepping back into Phase I. The following guidelines will be implemented, per state of N.H. Bureau of Infectious Disease Control:
• Symptom screening for all persons entering the facility and all residents at least daily.
• Visitation: Compassionate care, indoor and outdoor visitation. Per Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services visitation guidance: Indoor visitation should not occur if a facility is undergoing response testing due to a new COVID-19 case in the facility. Coos County Nursing Home does not meet this criteria at this time.
• Non-essential personnel: None.
• Trips outside the facility: Only medically necessary trips.
• Communal dining: Limited with physical distancing.
• Group activities: Limited to no more than 10 people with masking and physical distancing; cohorting encouraged.
• Testing: Routine surveillance testing in accordance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services guidance.
• Animal Policy: No companion or therapy animals permitted.
There continues to be no facility transmission of COVID-19 at this time. The facility continues to have zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
Coos County Nursing Home continues with all of the same infection prevention measures with routine cleaning and disinfecting, screening of residents and all who enter the facility per CDC guidelines, PPE use, frequent hand hygiene and physical distancing of 6 feet. Staff and residents are monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 daily and more often if indicated, with protocols in place for staff to be able to take quick action should it be needed. Weekly teleconferences are ongoing with the State of New Hampshire.
Under guidance from New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Health, anyone in New Hampshire who travels outside of the New England states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (2020), COVID-19 may present in a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
This list does not include all possible symptoms.
The CDC will continue to update this list as more is learned about COVID-19. Updates may be found at the following link: cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
The CDC advises: “Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Masks should not be placed on children under 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The mask is not a substitute for social distancing.”
Find out more at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.