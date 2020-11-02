North Country Healthcare has provided information on COVID-19 testing locations and protocols, including who should get tested and what tests are appropriate if you have symptoms of the coronavirus infection.
Testing is available at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Weeks Medical Center and Coos County Family Health Services.
In a press release providing testing information, North Country HealthCare noted that consistent with it is critically important that patients receive the most appropriate test with corresponding response time, and noted that only individuals who have had the following symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (provided by the Centers for Disease Control) within the past seven days should receive a rapid BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen test:
• Fever or chills.
• Cough.
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
• Fatigue.
• Muscle or body aches.
• Headache.
• New loss of taste or smell.
• Sore throat.
• Congestion or runny nose.
• Nausea or vomiting.
• Diarrhea.
In addition to testing as appropriate, North Country Healthcare reminds people that members of the public should examine their routines, and make sure they are taking the following actions:
• Wear a face covering.
• Avoid non-essential contact with those outside of home or work.
• Wash hands regularly.
• Stay home from work, school, or other gatherings, if not feeling well.
• If not feeling well, contact a medical provider by phone.
• Get a flu shot.
These measures are especially important to protect the older adults and/or those with underlying health conditions living in our community.
Individually and collectively, the staff of North Country Healthcare remain committed to the well-being of the North Country's citizens. The ongoing implementation of best practices, consultation with public health professionals and community teamwork will help keep those in the North Country safe.
North Country Healthcare implores everyone to play an active role to best maintain the low number of COVID-19 cases.
Testing locations and times include:
Androscoggin Valley Hospital
59 Page Hill Road, Berlin
Hospital front entrance portico
9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday
Drive-up testing by appointment: Call (603) 915-6190
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital
181 Corliss Lane, Colebrook
Tent in hospital parking lot
Starting at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday
Starting at 9 a.m., Saturday and Sunday
Drive-up testing by appointment: Call (603) 388-4259
Weeks Medical Center
170 Middle St., Lancaster
Old Lancaster Physicians Office across the street from the hospital
10:30 a.m.-noon, Monday and Thursday
10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
Drive-up testing by appointment: Call (603) 788-5095
Coos County Family Health Services
133 Pleasant St., Berlin
8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., Thurday and Friday
Drive-up testing by appointment: Call (603) 752-2040
Coos County Family Health Services — for children
2 Broadway Ave., Gorham
For children only
By appointment only: Call (603) 466-2741
