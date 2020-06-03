Outstanding CTE Student Kaelyn Blais
The daughter of Ernie and Jessica Blais, Kaelyn will be attending Saint Joseph’s College working for a bachelor’s degree in nursing and will also be on the field hockey team there.
Kaelyn is a New Hampshire Scholar, a Berlin High high honors student, historian of the National Honor Society, Key Club member, recipient of the Patricia Morgan Hood Sportsmanship Award, Field Hockey Captain, N.H. All State Field Hockey First Team, Ice Hockey Captain, and member of the softball team.
1. What did you learn at Berlin High that you will take with you? I learned at Berlin High School that hard work pays off. You can do anything you put your mind to if you put the work in!
2. How has COVID-19 affected your senior year? COVID-19 has definitely changed the way I imagined my senior year was going to go. The only thing that anyone can do is to stay positive throughout all of this. The administration and the community have gone above and beyond to make sure the seniors got as much as they could. I am so thankful for that because my senior year wasn’t what I was expecting, but it was a really great ending that I will never forget!
3. What advice do you have for incoming Seniors? My advice to incoming seniors is to enjoy every moment. You are going to make great memories with amazing people, and will never forget them!
4. Do you have a favorite memory from your time at Berlin High? My favorite memory was making so many great friends throughout the field hockey, hockey, and softball teams. I will never forget all the memories made during those times.
