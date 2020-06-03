BERLIN — Berlin High School has released the names of its top students for the Class of 2020. Valedictorian is Matthew Landry, Co-Salutatorians are Olivia Boucher and Hayley Norton, and CTE Student of the Year is Kaelyn Blais. The Berlin Sun asked the students to share some thoughts on their time at Berlin High as they look ahead to commencement exercises on June 12.
