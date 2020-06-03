Co-Salutatorian: Hayley Norton
The daughter of Stephanie Norton and Christopher Norton, Hayley plans to attend the University of Vermont to earn a degree in animal science with a pre-veterinary track. Her long-range goal is to continue her education in graduate school to become a veterinarian with a specialty in orthopedic veterinary surgery.
Hayley has been a member of the National Honor Society 9th-12th grade, won first place for the State of N.H. in the Duck Stamp Competition in both her junior and senior years, earned high honors throughout her high school years, is a member of the Key Club, and participated in Tufts Exploration in Veterinary Medicine Program.
1) What did you learn at Berlin High that you will take with you? How to advocate for myself and build stronger leadership skills as well as many hands-on opportunities in veterinary medicine through internships.
2 How has COVID-19 affected your senior year? It has allowed me more time to focus on hobbies like painting and hunting, but put a halt to my continued enjoyment of interning at Littleton Area Veterinary Hospital until further notice.
3) What advice do you have for incoming seniors? Take the time to get hands-on experience in any job field or topic that interests you through a job shadow or internship to help choose a future career. Take all opportunities presented to you and make sure to look for opportunities beyond just what's offered through BMHS. I took part in Tufts Exploration in Veterinary Medicine, an opportunity I found over the offered ST. Paul's summer program that I had gotten into. From this program I now know exactly where I want to head in the wide field of veterinary medicine.
4) Do you have a favorite memory from your time at Berlin High? Definitely all the time spent with my teachers. From being in the art studio with Roland Simard creating beautiful works of art, placing first in the junior duck stamp, and having my first art show at AVH. To my time spent in the science classroom/lab with my science teachers Elizabeth Beaulieu and Keri Wade in every offered science class I could take. From dissecting, to working with genes, to studying bones/muscles I enjoyed and further delved into everything offered.
