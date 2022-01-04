Obituary: Raymond Rudolph “Rudy” Hood

Raymond Rudolph “Rudy” Hood, 91, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, at his home, with family by his side.
He was born in Berlin, N.H. on Oct. 13, 1930, the son of Ray and Clara (Roy) Hood and was a lifelong resident.
Rudy was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the White Mountain Post No. 2520 VFW in Berlin.
Rudy worked for the Berlin Mills Railway for 62 years and retired at the age of 85. He had also been employed for the Conway Scenic Railroad for 33 years, with a total of 66 years of employment with the railroad industry. He was an avid rail buff and was a member of the Conway Scenic Railroad Club.
Members of the family include his wife Louise C. (Dancoes) Hood of Berlin; his children Paul Hood and significant other Rosalie Soldano, Raymond Hood and wife Sue, Ricky Hood, Robin Hood and Cynthia Caron and husband Michael, all of Berlin; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by two sons Michael and Scott Alan Hood.
At his request, there will be no services. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, N.H. View the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.