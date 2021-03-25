Can poor oral health increase the risk of complications from COVID-19?
We know there is a link between oral bacteria and body health. The mouth and body connection is strong with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory infections, obesity, chronic kidney disease, arthritis along with other medical conditions.
With decades of research and clinical experience, it seems that the mouth/body connection might also play a role in severe complications from COVID-19. We have known for the past several decades that a number of systemic diseases have been associated with oral health.
In a newly published article in the British Dental Journal examines how increased bacterial load may impact the severity of COVID-19.
COVID-19 is a viral infection with high levels of bacteria, also called a “bacterial superinfection” which could compound the effects of the virus. Oral bacteria can be aspirated into the lungs and produce cytokines. It is possible that the cytokine storm seen in severe cases of COVID-19 is magnified by these pathogens. Poor oral hygiene and periodontitis can make these conditions worse.
Periodontal bacteria are often involved in systemic inflammation, bacteremia, pneumonia and even death. Periodontal bacteria has been found in genetic testing of patients severely infected with SARS-CoV-2 which is the virus that causes COVID-19.
Dental health is an important part of staying healthy and preventing more complicated issues in the mouth. It has been recommended that oral hygiene be maintained during SARS-CoV-2 infection to reduce the bacteria in the mouth and the potential risk of a bacterial superinfection in the body.
Systemic medical conditions can have a negative impact on oral health just as poor oral health can have negative impact on your body’s health. Also, the medications used to treat systemic conditions may also themselves cause oral symptoms.
Stay healthy, continue to keep your appointments with your dental professional for routine cleanings to stay ahead of preventable issues.
If your mouth isn’t healthy, you are not healthy.
Catherine Kasprak, CDA, AAS, RDH, IPDH, is a dental hygienist and owner of Bridgton Dental Hygiene Care, PA, located at 171-B Portland Road in Bridgton, Maine. She provides all dental hygiene services — routine cleanings for baby's with their first tooth, teens, adults and seniors, periodontal scaling and maintenance and all with braces. Find out more at bridgtondentalhygiene.com and mydoterra.com/catherinekasprak for contact her at (207) 647-4125 or bdhc@myfairpoint.net.
