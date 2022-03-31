Medicare A&B pays 80 percent of covered doctor and hospital costs. There are a few basic approaches to insuring the remaining 20 percent.
Some people are still working and get group coverage from work. This requires no Part B. When you leave work, you can get Part B.
Some people get traditional Medicare, a supplement, and a prescription drug plan. In New Hampshire these policies are age-banded, so you pay less at 65 and more at 90. With this style of insurance, you pay each month whether you use services or not, then pay less when you use medical care.
The other way of covering the remaining 20 percent is called Medicare Advantage. On a Medicare Advantage plan, every month you are on a plan, the government pays your insurance company a sum of money. The insurance company then pays 100 percent of your covered doctor and hospital bills, minus a list of copays. You agree to work within a network, with a few exceptions. Urgent care (you are sick and go to a walk-in clinic) and emergency care are covered worldwide with no network requirement on most plans. With these plans, premiums are low and you pay as you use them. I’ve encountered people who had no idea this even exists.
Both Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans have an annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During this time, you can apply to start a plan on Jan. 1 of the following year. Medicare Advantage plans are always guaranteed issue, which means they don’t care about pre-existing conditions. Then there is an open enrollment period for Medicare Advantage plans, Jan 1-March 31. During this time, if you are currently on a Medicare Advantage plan, you can change plans or change companies once during that period.
Medicare Advantage plans cover more than Medicare Supplements do. There are often dental, hearing, vision, gym memberships, and even a lowering of your Part B premium. Not all plans have these. Also, each plan has a different drug formulary. You have to figure out which plan costs the least for your drug list. Not all doctors are in all the networks. You have to check. Some plans allow you to go out of network, others don’t.
At this point, if you aren’t confused, you aren’t paying enough attention. My advice is to seek help from a licensed agent. We are trained to know all these details and how to plug in the details, then compare plans.
Many think they can do this on their own. All I can say, is I plugged my details in at medicare.gov, and I got the wrong answer. The databases are flawed. It told me my prescriptions would cost more than they actually cost.
Agents are trained to weed through this mess and give you the advice you need to make the most informed choices. Every person is different. There are no stock answers that fit everybody.
There are some special populations. People on both Medicaid and Medicare are eligible for very rich benefits, on top of the benefits offered by the states. These plans can be started on the first of the next month and have dental, hearing and vision benefits among others.
Veterans who get prescription benefits from the VA can get plans with very rich benefits. They can still get their medical care from the VA, and be eligible for dental, vision, and many other benefits. They lose no benefits from the VA.
Lastly, very few Medicare Advantage plans earn a five-star rating. These plans can be started at any time. Both Maine and New Hampshire have five-star plans available in 2022.
