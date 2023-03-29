ABailey-1009.jpg

Allison Bailey, MD, is a board-certified specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation with over two decades of experience. Contact her at Integrated Health and Fitness Associates, 24 Pleasant St., Suite 203, in Conway, at (603) 800-4295 or info@ihfanh.com. For more information, go to ihfanh.com.

Medical acupuncture is the clinical discipline of acupuncture as practiced by a physician who is also trained and licensed in Western medicine. The medical acupuncture physician uniquely offers a comprehensive approach to health care that combines classic and modern forms of acupuncture with conventional medicine.

Acupuncture is the most researched area of what is called alternative or integrative medicine, a medical practice that has not been traditionally taught in the West. There is now a lot of evidence that acupuncture can have a drug-free, non-toxic effect on treating various pain conditions, from migraine headaches, to back and neck pain to shoulder pain. Evidence also shows it can treat nerve problems, including carpal tunnel syndrome.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.