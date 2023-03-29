Allison Bailey, MD, is a board-certified specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation with over two decades of experience. Contact her at Integrated Health and Fitness Associates, 24 Pleasant St., Suite 203, in Conway, at (603) 800-4295 or info@ihfanh.com. For more information, go to ihfanh.com.
Medical acupuncture is the clinical discipline of acupuncture as practiced by a physician who is also trained and licensed in Western medicine. The medical acupuncture physician uniquely offers a comprehensive approach to health care that combines classic and modern forms of acupuncture with conventional medicine.
Acupuncture is the most researched area of what is called alternative or integrative medicine, a medical practice that has not been traditionally taught in the West. There is now a lot of evidence that acupuncture can have a drug-free, non-toxic effect on treating various pain conditions, from migraine headaches, to back and neck pain to shoulder pain. Evidence also shows it can treat nerve problems, including carpal tunnel syndrome.
Low back pain is the No. 1 reason someone visits their doctor other than the common cold. Low back pain is the most common pain condition. The American College of Physicians (Qaseem A, et al. Ann Intern Med 2017;166:514-530) has now published practice guidelines for the treatment of both acute and chronic low back pain, and acupuncture is considered an evidence-based treatment option that does not involve the use of medications or put the patient at risk for more invasive options such as surgery.
There is also a growing interest in the effect of acupuncture on the immune system. When we view the immune system through the lens of acupuncture, we think initially of the organ function of the Lung in Chinese medicine. The beauty of Chinese medicine and acupuncture is that you cannot think about the function of the lung (a yin organ in Chinese medicine) without immediately bringing in its Yang pair — the large intestine. This points in the direction of using acupuncture to modulate the immune system, which parallels our growing modern scientific understanding of the importance of the gut and the microbiome to our immune function.
The gut microbiome can be affected by infections, including bacterial, parasitic and, importantly, viral. The response can vary depending on an individual’s environmental and genetic makeup and overall gut health. There is a complex interplay between the gut microbiome and an individual’s immune system, as demonstrated by studies showing associations with allergies, inflammatory conditions, and respiratory diseases. [i]
It is now clear that COVID-19 can lead to gastrointestinal symptoms, but importantly, the state of an individual’s microbiome will have a major effect on the response of that individual to a COVID-19 infection. [ii]
Some of the medical conditions that are major risk factors for severe COVID-19 infections, including age, diabetes, cardiovascular, stroke, respiratory and obesity, are also conditions where there is a significant adverse alteration in the gut microbiome composition. [iii]
More research is clearly needed to understand the mechanism by which acupuncture stimulation can influence the gut microbiome and the immune system but if you have been hit hard over the last few years by COVID, consider acupuncture as a holistic pathway back to health.
[i]. Rajput S, Paliwal D, Naithani M, Kothari A, Meena K, Rana S. "COVID-19 and gut microbiota: a potential connection." Indian J Clin Biochem. 2021:1–12.
[ii] Segal JP, Mak JWY, Mullish BH, Alexander JL, Ng SC, Marchesi JR. "The gut microbiome: an under-recognized contributor to the COVID-19 pandemic?" Therap Adv Gastroenterol. 2020;13:1756284820974914.
[iii] Hand TW, Vujkovic-Cvijin I, Ridaura VK, Belkaid Y. "Linking the microbiota, chronic disease, and the immune system." Trends Endocrinol Metab. 2016;27(12):831–843. doi:10.1016/j.tem.2016.08.003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.