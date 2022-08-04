LOVELL, Maine — Mount Washington Valley artist Rebecca Klementovich will be painting plein air at Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until about 3 p.m. All are welcome. If you paint plein air, feel free to bring your supplies and paint one of the beautiful views around the gallery.
Klementovich was one of the first abstract artists to show at Harvest Gold. She seeks to introduce a new color palette and style of painting to New England that can challenge the hold that traditional schools have on the region.
Klementovich began working in abstract art after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City with a degree in Fine Art. A lifelong lover of dance and motion, Klementovich believes that painting is just as much about the physical movement and process of creating the art as it is about enjoying the final product.
“There is a small thrill, I admit in the state motto of New Hampshire, Live Free or Die," Klementovich said. "To some degree it gives me permission to expand my color palette in representing the mountains, to paint beyond green, brown, and blue skies, to go deeper, to see the layers. The visual state treasure, the alpine glow on the mountain ranges, shows the complexity of the purple mountain majesty, which has 22 variations of purple in it.The mountains deserve at least 20 colors of purple.”
