Rebecca Klementovich-Harvest Gold Gallery

A painting by Rebecca Klementovich. Klementovich will be painting plein air at Harvest Gold Gallery on Aug. 6. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — Mount Washington Valley artist Rebecca Klementovich will be painting plein air at Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until about 3 p.m. All are welcome. If you paint plein air, feel free to bring your supplies and paint one of the beautiful views around the gallery.

Klementovich was one of the first abstract artists to show at Harvest Gold. She seeks to introduce a new color palette and style of painting to New England that can challenge the hold that traditional schools have on the region.

