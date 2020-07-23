LOVELL, Maine — Varvara Harmon will be painting plein air at the Harvest Gold Gallery in Center Lovell, Maine, on Saturday, July 25, starting at 10 a.m. and going until the painting is done.
Whether it is a seascape, pond or snow, Harmon, an artist, illustrator and photographer, captures the essence of nature. In one of her pieces, one can feel the coolness of the ocean breeze, the crispness of the fall leaves or the serene calm of a meadow just by gazing into one of her paintings.
Harmon is also adept at making variety still life paintings from fresh cut flowers to a cup of tea seem lifelike. Her paintings show the simple beauty in common objects.
Born in Russia, Harmon was inspired by the spectacular wilderness she explored as a geologist. These experiences brought her back to her first love, painting. Soon her paintings became in great demand. This led to her being honored as the first artist to put on a solo exhibition in the Museum of V.E. Lenin in Kazan, Russia.
In 2001, Harmon immigrated to the United States and in 2002 became an exhibiting artist. Throughout the years Varvara's work has become more in demand.
She continues to experiment with different mediums; acrylics, oils, watercolors and pencils, paintings on silk, ink and pencil. Although landscapes encompass most of Varvara’s works, she is also accomplished in still life, portraits, photography and commissioned work.
“I don’t really have to search hard for my subjects, I see beauty everywhere,” Harmon said.
Harmon’s paintings are now on display at Harvest Gold Gallery in Center Lovell, Maine.
For more information, call (207) 925-6502 or go to harvestgoldgallery.com.
