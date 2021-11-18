CONWAY — “Gift of Art” is the current art show at the Main Street Art Gallery in Norcross Place in North Conway, beside Sawyer River Trading Company.
As the name implies, there are many works of art that would make a perfect holiday gift. The majority of artworks displayed are original paintings and sculptures with a wide range of price points and styles.
For a more affordable gift, the gallery has numerous small artworks, boxes of cards, ceramic tiles, jewelry and matted prints. Shop locally and support local small businesses. There are no supply chain issues here.
In the resident’s gallery are nine artists, Sarah Eastman, Bill Fein, Laura Thompson, Barbara Perry, Sandi Poor, Rosemary Gerbutavich, James O’Donnell, Virginia Moore and Phyllis Tracy. These artists are displaying works in many styles — from realism to abstraction — and many mediums, including pastels, oils, acrylics, watercolor, photography, acrylic pour and alcohol inks.
Resident gallery artists pay a higher fee to display more of their work together. The new program has been very successful since it began in 2021.
In the rest of the gallery are oil or acrylic painters Sharon Allen, Jean Bradley, Martha Aucoin, Maryellen Moran and Don Onusseit. Photographers include Mary Borowski, Elaine Ford, Ernie Hiscox, Julie L’Heureux, and Karen Lord. Lastly, John Girourd has three mixed-media sculptures on display that are unique and thought-provoking.
Just to name a few highlights of the show, check out Gerbutavich’s watercolor illustrations, O’Donnell’s realistic style and Bradley’s tropical colors.
The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org or call (603) 356-2787.
