LOVELL, Maine — The vibrant oils of Kristen Dill are now being shown at Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine.
Dill will be painting out in the gallery's gardens during this summer’s plein air event on Saturday, Aug. 21.
After receiving a bachelor's from the University of Southern Maine in 1978, Dill lived year-round in Maine for five years. Since then she has traveled around the United States, living and working in any place that catches her eye. From Dallas to Memphis to Raleigh, Dill has set up her easel on sandy beaches and woody mountaintops alike to “capture the ephemeral quality of nature and make it a shared visual experience.” In the summer, Dill calls Moose Pond in Bridgton, Maine, home, and an old screen porch serves as her creative studio.
Dill’s accolades are many, and she has accomplished much with her colorful work. Her paintings were used in the ABC Family feature film "Teen Spirit" and a watercolor of hers was used in an episode of the popular CW drama "One Tree Hill."
Her work has also been featured in the American Abstract Watercolor Magazine, and the lengthy article praised Dill for her ability to paint the fine impressionistic line between realistic and abstract.
She begins her work by focusing mainly on organic shapes, and then uses layer upon layer of transparent oil paint to build up the vibrancy and intensity of color that is so characteristic of her work. After struggling for years with chronic illness, Dill says that she finds the creative process of sketching and painting regenerative.
“I paint in response either to a visual stimuli, such as a unique color or shape, or to an emotion," Dill said. "The process of painting develops and crystallizes my own insights.”
Painting both beautifully — but not stuffily — arranged still lifes and light and airy landscapes, Dill uses her brush to its fullest extent.
Come stop by Harvest Gold Gallery and see some of Dill’s work for yourself.
For more information on Dill or the gallery, call at (207) 925-6502 or go to harvestgoldgallery.com.
