JACKSON — The Jackson Historical Society is holding its 18th annual White Mountain art sale. Due to COVID, there will be no opening reception.
More than 40 paintings can now be seen at the society. A few highlights of items now at the society include:
19th century paintings
• Frank Shapleigh, “Old Farmhouse in Jackson,” oil. ($4,000)
• Frank Shapleigh, “Birches at Jackson Falls,” oil. ($5,000)
• George McConnell, “Eagle Cliff from Profile Lake,” oil. ($1,400)
• George Hammond, “Glen Ellis Falls,” watercolor. ($750)
• Edmund Darch Lewis, “Haying Scene with Moat Mountain, from North Conway,” oil. ($8,400)
• Nicolay Tysland Leganger, “White Lake, Ossipee,” oil. ($5,000)
• Winslow Homer, “The Summit of Mount Washington,” print of wood engraving. ($375)
Contemporary paintings
• Erik Koeppel, “Autumn in Pinkham Notch,” oil. ($8,900)
• Erik Koeppel, “Tuckerman Ravine,” oil. ($2,800)
• Erik Koeppel, “Winter Moon in Carter Notch,” oil. ($1,950)
• Erik Koeppel, “Doublehead in Winter,” watercolor. ($960)
• Craig Altobello, “Crawford Notch,” wood marquetry. ($3,100)
• Craig Altobello, “Red Fox in Winter,” wood marquetry. ($1,000)
• Myke Morton, “Mount Washington in Winter,” oil. ($5,000)
• Myke Morton, “Jackson Covered Bridge in Winter,” signed print. ($150)
• Marty Sage Gilman, “Bringing Home the Tree,” signed print. ($150)
Unique items
• Eight cloisonne blazer buttons to commemorate the 50-year celebration of ECCS. The red, blue and gold buttons say “Jackson Skiing Legends NH,” have the dates 1936 and 1986, and ECCS. They are in a black velvet case. ($200)
• Wood carvings by the late Rodney Woodard, done in the 1940s-70s, whose home and studio were located at the site of McGrath’s Tavern, have just been delivered and will be on the website shortly.
To see images of all the paintings, go to jacksonhistory.org.
The society is open weekends 10 a.m.-3 p.m and other days by appointment or chance.
New consignments are still welcomed. To consign a painting, contact Warren Schomaker at info@jacksonhistory.com or call (603) 383-4060 or (603) 383-9922.
